E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'I suddenly thought about how surreal the whole situation is' - Town fan stepped out of the stands to serve as fourth official at Southend

PUBLISHED: 16:42 28 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:12 28 October 2019

Kane Vincent-Young goes off injured in the second half on Saturday at Southend - Town fan Jonathan Smith stepped out of the stands to serve as fourth official. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Kane Vincent-Young goes off injured in the second half on Saturday at Southend - Town fan Jonathan Smith stepped out of the stands to serve as fourth official. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

The Ipswich Town fan who stepped in from the stands to serve as the fourth official in Saturday's win over Southend has been offered tickets for the rest of the season by the Shrimpers.

Jonathan Smith answered the call from the stadium's public address system after one of the original officials was forced to head home, delaying the start of the second half.

The Town fan, 51, who lives in Westcliff, told the Southend Echo: "I heard the announcement and spoke to the nearest steward before heading off into the referee's room.

MORE: Sunday Snap: Reunion with the Iceman, a big success for Norwood and a ban for former Town boss Jewell

"I have been refereeing for many years so I knew how to use the board for the substitutes and everything like that but I did check about four times before holding it up each time.

"I had to make sure I got it right but it all went OK and it wasn't really until about 10 minutes after the final whistle that I suddenly thought about how surreal the whole situation was."

Smith, who's refereed matches in the Women's FA Cup, can usually be found as the man in the middle in the Eastern Region Women's League, but enjoyed his step up to League One action.

MORE: Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 3-1 win at Southend United

"I'm actually an Ipswich fan but I'll often head down and watch Southend," he said.

"I was at the game at the weekend with some friends and my son, who actually rang my wife to tell her I had been taken away by the stewards.

"It was only when she started to worry about what might have happened that he actually told her I was going along to be the fourth official.

"But it was even stranger when a couple of fans recognised me in the pub after the game."

He added: "Southend have been kind enough to offer me tickets for the rest of the season now."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

North Stander: Back to basics wins the day – the time has come for Lambert to stop the rotation policy

Flynn Downes was back and playing a key role in Town's win at Southend Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘Our world was torn apart’ - eight-year-old’s brave fight against illness which will cut short her life

Freya Burnside was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at just three months old. Picture: ANNA LIPSKA/PHOTOS BY ANNA

Air ambulance responds after man suffers fall

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to Bungay. Photo: EAAA

Most Read

Neighbours in shock after man stabbed near popular pub

A huge police presence was at the scene of a stabbing on the Moreton Hall estate Picture: ARCHANT

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

North Stander: Back to basics wins the day – the time has come for Lambert to stop the rotation policy

Flynn Downes was back and playing a key role in Town's win at Southend Picture: ROSS HALLS

‘Our world was torn apart’ - eight-year-old’s brave fight against illness which will cut short her life

Freya Burnside was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis at just three months old. Picture: ANNA LIPSKA/PHOTOS BY ANNA

Air ambulance responds after man suffers fall

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to Bungay. Photo: EAAA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Missing man found after police search

Police thanked the public for their help in locating Jonathon Swart after he went missing in the early hours of Saturday October 26. (stock photo)

‘I suddenly thought about how surreal the whole situation is’ - Town fan stepped out of the stands to serve as fourth official at Southend

Kane Vincent-Young goes off injured in the second half on Saturday at Southend - Town fan Jonathan Smith stepped out of the stands to serve as fourth official. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

On the frontline: A day in the life of a police response officer

PC Dan Low helped us capture a day in the life of a police response officer Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Tractor Girls cruise through in FA Cup by crushing Canaries

Eloise King celebrates Town Women's derby day win against Norwich City in the FA Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists