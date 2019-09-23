Teen star Peskett bags a hat-trick as Tractor Girls run riot

Abbie Lafayette celebrates with Sophie Peskett as Town Women's thrashed Stevenage 7-0 in the League Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Teenage winger Sophie Peskett netted her first senior hat-trick as Ipswich Town Ladies continued their unbeaten start to the league season with a comprehensive 7-0 victory over Stevenage at the County Ground in Letchworth on Sunday, writes Kieren Standley.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sophie Peskett celebrates with Maddie Biggs during Town Women's 7-0 win over Stevenage Picture: ROSS HALLS Sophie Peskett celebrates with Maddie Biggs during Town Women's 7-0 win over Stevenage Picture: ROSS HALLS

In addition to Peskett's treble, captain Amanda Crump continued her red-hot goalscoring form with a brace of penalties, taking her season tally to eight.

Young midfielder Abbie Lafayette was also on the scoresheet as she scored her third goal in four senior appearances, with an unfortunate own-goal from Stevenage defender Leah Dunnage completing the scoring.

MORE: Holy hails Town's 'crazy' fans and says players can handle promotion pressure

​Town took the lead after just five minutes as the Blues were awarded a penalty following a clumsy trip on Peskett. Crump stepped up and sent Hannah Vandersluis the wrong way to put her side in front.

Crump would soon see herself once again taking aim from 12-yards as Town were awarded a second spot-kick as Peskett was brought down for a second time. The Blues' skipper stepped up and fired in off the post despite Vandersluis getting a hand to the ball.

Ipswich continued to dominate after the restart and went close early on through substitute Maddie Biggs. However, it wasn't long before the third goal did arrive as Lucy Egan headed Crump's corner towards goal and the ball snuck into the net following a scuffed clearance from the unfortunate Dunnage.

Peskett was having a performance to remember and it wasn't long before the 16-year-old got herself on the scoresheet. Substitute Lafayette broke away down the left before playing into the path of Peskett, who turned on a dime and fired into the bottom corner.

MORE: North Stander: But it's so difficult NOT to get carried away!

Abbie Lafayette celebrates her goal with Amanda Crump during Town Women's 7-0 win over Stevenage Picture: ROSS HALLS Abbie Lafayette celebrates her goal with Amanda Crump during Town Women's 7-0 win over Stevenage Picture: ROSS HALLS

The immensely talented youngster would soon have a second as she raced onto Nikita Runnacles' long ball and fired low under the stranded goalkeeper.

Peskett then turned provider as she once again raced into the area before scooping the ball over Vandersluis' head for Lafayette to nod in from six-yards.

Finally, Peskett rounded off an incredible afternoon for both herself and the Tractor Girls with her first hat-trick in women's football as she was fed through by Paige Wakefield, before rounding Vandersluis and slotting into an open net.

The result sees Joe Sheehan's side maintain their unbeaten start to the Women's National League season and rise to second ahead of Sunday's top of the table clash with fellow promotion hopefuls Billericay Town at the Goldstar Ground in Felixstowe.