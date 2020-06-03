Tranmere’s expanded play-off plan ‘designed specifically to avoid relegation’ - claim

League One still hasn't decided how to finish the season Archant

Tranmere’s proposal for ending the EFL season is aimed solely at them avoiding relegation, it has been claimed.

Tranmere chairman Mark Palios (right) has proposed a way of finishing the League One season which would include expanded play-offs. Picture: ARCHANT/PA Tranmere chairman Mark Palios (right) has proposed a way of finishing the League One season which would include expanded play-offs. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

League One has yet to decide how to end the current season, with the EFL in favour of a framework including promotion, relegation, a four-team play-off competition and a final table based on an unweighted points-per-game system.

But Tranmere chairman Mark Palios yesterday put forward an alternative where a ‘margin for error’ is built into the points-per-game system, and only clubs who still occupy a promotion or relegation place after that has been factored in should go up or down.

Tranmere are currently in 21st place in League One and would be relegated if unweighted PPG was applied.

The margin of error would open up the opportunity for more teams to compete in an expanded play-offs too, if they wished to. Ipswich Town, who would sit 11th in any PPG scenario, would be out of any play-off picture.

All the proposals will be voted on next week.

Palios told the PA news agency on Monday that his club’s plan “reflects the wishes of the majority of clubs” but Dale Vince, the chairman of League Two Forest Green, questioned whether that was the case.

“Surprised to read this. Tranmere’s proposal is complex and looks designed specifically for their circumstances - to avoid relegation. I see no equity or logic in it,” he wrote on Twitter.

An EFL spokesman said: “The EFL Board has received a number of submissions from EFL clubs in respect of proposed amendments to EFL regulations. Changes are required in order to determine what will happen in the event season 2019/20 is curtailed in any EFL division.

“As a result of a number of competing proposals, these will now be discussed at tomorrow’s EFL Board meeting, with a further update to follow.”