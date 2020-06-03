E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tranmere’s expanded play-off plan ‘designed specifically to avoid relegation’ - claim

PUBLISHED: 12:43 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:43 03 June 2020

League One still hasn't decided how to finish the season

League One still hasn't decided how to finish the season

Archant

Tranmere’s proposal for ending the EFL season is aimed solely at them avoiding relegation, it has been claimed.

Tranmere chairman Mark Palios (right) has proposed a way of finishing the League One season which would include expanded play-offs. Picture: ARCHANT/PATranmere chairman Mark Palios (right) has proposed a way of finishing the League One season which would include expanded play-offs. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

League One has yet to decide how to end the current season, with the EFL in favour of a framework including promotion, relegation, a four-team play-off competition and a final table based on an unweighted points-per-game system.

But Tranmere chairman Mark Palios yesterday put forward an alternative where a ‘margin for error’ is built into the points-per-game system, and only clubs who still occupy a promotion or relegation place after that has been factored in should go up or down.

MORE: Tranmere’s expanded play-offs proposal ‘reflects wishes of majority of clubs’

Tranmere are currently in 21st place in League One and would be relegated if unweighted PPG was applied.

The margin of error would open up the opportunity for more teams to compete in an expanded play-offs too, if they wished to. Ipswich Town, who would sit 11th in any PPG scenario, would be out of any play-off picture.

All the proposals will be voted on next week.

Palios told the PA news agency on Monday that his club’s plan “reflects the wishes of the majority of clubs” but Dale Vince, the chairman of League Two Forest Green, questioned whether that was the case.

“Surprised to read this. Tranmere’s proposal is complex and looks designed specifically for their circumstances - to avoid relegation. I see no equity or logic in it,” he wrote on Twitter.

MORE: ‘We’re ready to go’ - Town eager to get back to training

An EFL spokesman said: “The EFL Board has received a number of submissions from EFL clubs in respect of proposed amendments to EFL regulations. Changes are required in order to determine what will happen in the event season 2019/20 is curtailed in any EFL division.

“As a result of a number of competing proposals, these will now be discussed at tomorrow’s EFL Board meeting, with a further update to follow.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Pair arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs after police chase

An eyewitness saw police chase the two men on foot and arrest them. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

‘It’s a little bit nerve-wracking, but that will drive me’ - MMA history-maker Webb on his new business and UFC goal

James Webb with his Cage Warriors world middleweight title belt. Picture: DOLLY CLEW

Schools continue to adapt to ‘new normal’ after reopening

Kedington Primary Academy was one of those to reopen on Monday. Picture: UNITY SCHOOLS PARTNERSHIP

New use lined up for empty pub - including a bakery

Plans have been lodged to transform part of the Queens Head public house, in Kessingland, into a bakery. Picture: Google Images

Man arrested on suspicion of drug driving after police track down vehicle

Police stopped the driver in Braintree after they were called with concerns for their driving. Picture: Essex Roads Policing Unit
Drive 24