Video

Watch: Young Town midfielder scores a stunning goal

05 February, 2019 - 16:39
Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni scored a cracking goal against Crystal Palace. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni scored a cracking goal against Crystal Palace. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Young Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni is among the most hotly-tipped of the current youth crop at the Blues – and he showed exactly why with this stunning strike.

Playing against Crystal Palace Under 23s on Monday, the 18-year-old cut inside on his right foot before unleashing a superb curling effort into the top corner.

It was the highlight of the game for the Blues, who lost the match 4-3.

MORE: Town lose seven-goal thriller at Palace

El Mizouni signed his first pro deal at Portman Road just before Christmas, putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year stay with the Blues, keeping him at Town until the summer of 2021.

The club has the option to extend the deal a further 12 months.

MORE: El Mizouni signs pro deal at Town

El Mizouni, a talented young midfielder who is good on the ball, was born in France but has recently represented a Tunisian Under 23 side, who work as part of the Olympic football cycle.

The teenager has been a regular for Town’s under 23 side this season, and has often caught the eye.

