Watch: Young Town midfielder scores a stunning goal

Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni scored a cracking goal against Crystal Palace. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Young Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni is among the most hotly-tipped of the current youth crop at the Blues – and he showed exactly why with this stunning strike.

Idris El Mizouni scored this stunning goal for Town's U23s against Crystal Palace earlier this afternoon...



Visit iFollow Ipswich for the full highlights of this afternoon's narrow defeat at Copers Cope. #itfc pic.twitter.com/6MYMA1cAXf — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) February 4, 2019

Playing against Crystal Palace Under 23s on Monday, the 18-year-old cut inside on his right foot before unleashing a superb curling effort into the top corner.

It was the highlight of the game for the Blues, who lost the match 4-3.

El Mizouni signed his first pro deal at Portman Road just before Christmas, putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year stay with the Blues, keeping him at Town until the summer of 2021.

The club has the option to extend the deal a further 12 months.

El Mizouni, a talented young midfielder who is good on the ball, was born in France but has recently represented a Tunisian Under 23 side, who work as part of the Olympic football cycle.

The teenager has been a regular for Town’s under 23 side this season, and has often caught the eye.