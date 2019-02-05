Watch: Young Town midfielder scores a stunning goal
Young Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni is among the most hotly-tipped of the current youth crop at the Blues – and he showed exactly why with this stunning strike.
Playing against Crystal Palace Under 23s on Monday, the 18-year-old cut inside on his right foot before unleashing a superb curling effort into the top corner.
It was the highlight of the game for the Blues, who lost the match 4-3.
El Mizouni signed his first pro deal at Portman Road just before Christmas, putting pen to paper on a two-and-a-half-year stay with the Blues, keeping him at Town until the summer of 2021.
The club has the option to extend the deal a further 12 months.
El Mizouni, a talented young midfielder who is good on the ball, was born in France but has recently represented a Tunisian Under 23 side, who work as part of the Olympic football cycle.
The teenager has been a regular for Town’s under 23 side this season, and has often caught the eye.