Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Video

Watch: Norwood's first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

PUBLISHED: 13:11 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 15 July 2019

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Striker James Norwood took just four minutes to open his Ipswich Town goal account yesterday - and you can watch his strike here.

Norwood, signed after bagging 32 goals for Tranmere Rovers in their promotion-winning campaign last season, levelled the scores following Oliver Fink's opener in Town's 4-1 defeat to Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Interwetten Cup.

MORE: Norwood on target in Town debut

Despite the loss, Town's newest striker produced flashes of what he is all about, showing good movement, commitment and the eye for goal which prompted Paul Lambert to make his move for a player who scored 32 goals for Tranmere last season.

The Blues went on to finish last in the four-team competition, losing the third place play-off on penalties to host side Meppen.

MORE: Stu Says: Observations from Town's Interwetten Cup games

But fans will have been heartened to see Norwood hit the ground running, given that the combative striker has been signed to resolve one the of the team's major issues last season - their rank inability to put the ball in the net.

MORE: Player reports - how all 23 Town players fared in Interwetten Cup

Norwood and his new Town team-mates return to the UK today ahead of their first domestic friendly this Friday, with the Blues travelling to Colchester United (7.30pm ko).

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Player reports: How all 23 Ipswich Town players performed at the Interwetten Cup

Bartosz Bialkowski pictured during the Interwetten Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s last place finish in the Interwetten Cup

James Norwood scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Another huge rise in speeders caught on camera in Suffolk

There has been a rise in the number of drivers clocked speeding by the county's cameras Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Player reports: How all 23 Ipswich Town players performed at the Interwetten Cup

Bartosz Bialkowski pictured during the Interwetten Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s last place finish in the Interwetten Cup

James Norwood scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Another huge rise in speeders caught on camera in Suffolk

There has been a rise in the number of drivers clocked speeding by the county's cameras Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Post office owners leave amid high costs and competition from national chains

Sarah Green and Guy Mitchell have handed over ownership of Southwold Post Office. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Victim in fatal A143 crash at Great Barton is named

A man who died following a crash in Great Barton has been named Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Ed Sheeran plays four homecoming gigs in Ipswich this summer - but how will the town's roads cope with the event? Picture: PA Wire/PA Images

Thieves steal oxygen tank from wheelchair

The theft happened in Lowestoft town centre. PHOTO: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists