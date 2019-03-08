Video

Watch: Norwood's first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Striker James Norwood took just four minutes to open his Ipswich Town goal account yesterday - and you can watch his strike here.

Norwood, signed after bagging 32 goals for Tranmere Rovers in their promotion-winning campaign last season, levelled the scores following Oliver Fink's opener in Town's 4-1 defeat to Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Interwetten Cup.

Despite the loss, Town's newest striker produced flashes of what he is all about, showing good movement, commitment and the eye for goal which prompted Paul Lambert to make his move for a player who scored 32 goals for Tranmere last season.

The Blues went on to finish last in the four-team competition, losing the third place play-off on penalties to host side Meppen.

But fans will have been heartened to see Norwood hit the ground running, given that the combative striker has been signed to resolve one the of the team's major issues last season - their rank inability to put the ball in the net.

Norwood and his new Town team-mates return to the UK today ahead of their first domestic friendly this Friday, with the Blues travelling to Colchester United (7.30pm ko).