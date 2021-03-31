Published: 3:04 PM March 31, 2021

The Cock Horse Inn, Lavenham has set up an Easter trail in its gardens. - Credit: The Cock Horse Inn

A pub has transformed its front garden to create an Easter-themed trail now that coronavirus lockdown restrictions have eased.

The Cock Horse Inn, in Lavenham, is inviting people to search for its hidden Easter pictures between 10am and 4pm every day.

In return, people get a free Easter egg or a free Mr Whippy ice cream.

Chris Poole, director of The Cock Horse Inn, said: "We have transformed our front garden into an Easter trail and people wanting to take part will have to collect a worksheet from our takeaway kiosk and find 10 Easter-themed pictures.

"Once they have done that, they can return to the kiosk and collect an ice cream or Easter egg.

"There is no booking required and we had about 40 people have already come today, which is really good.

"We also have hay bale stacks, bubble machine and space hoppers."

Safety measures will be in place throughout the day, including a one-way system to make sure everyone has an enjoyable and safe day.

The traditional Suffolk pub is planning to reopen to customers on April 12.