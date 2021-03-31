News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Suffolk pub transforms garden for Easter themed egg hunt

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:04 PM March 31, 2021   
The Cock Horse Inn, Lavenham has set up an Easter trail in its gardens.

The Cock Horse Inn, Lavenham has set up an Easter trail in its gardens. - Credit: The Cock Horse Inn

A pub has transformed its front garden to create an Easter-themed trail now that coronavirus lockdown restrictions have eased.

The Cock Horse Inn, in Lavenham, is inviting people to search for its hidden Easter pictures between 10am and 4pm every day.

In return, people get a free Easter egg or a free Mr Whippy ice cream.

Chris Poole, director of The Cock Horse Inn, said: "We have transformed our front garden into an Easter trail and people wanting to take part will have to collect a worksheet from our takeaway kiosk and find 10 Easter-themed pictures.

"Once they have done that, they can return to the kiosk and collect an ice cream or Easter egg. 

You may also want to watch:

"There is no booking required and we had about 40 people have already come today, which is really good.

"We also have hay bale stacks, bubble machine and space hoppers."

Most Read

  1. 1 Red Arrows to soar over west Suffolk skies this morning
  2. 2 Police name woman, 33, killed in A1071 crash tragedy
  3. 3 Toy poodle named Jet reunited with family after going missing in the snow
  1. 4 Matt Hancock to return home to Suffolk for first time since November
  2. 5 Ipswich Town takeover rumours reignited by new Land Registry search
  3. 6 'I think there was another role for him' - Stevenson laments departure of fellow ex-Town star Berra
  4. 7 New 'Angel of the East' arrives on Aldeburgh beach ahead of Gormley removal
  5. 8 Man being treated for serious injuries at scene of Ipswich incident
  6. 9 How busy is Suffolk's coast today as lockdown eases?
  7. 10 Decision made on plans for 55 homes

Safety measures will be in place throughout the day, including a one-way system to make sure everyone has an enjoyable and safe day. 

The traditional Suffolk pub is planning to reopen to customers on April 12.

Easter
Lavenham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The latest coronavirus infection survey has shown large drops around the county

Coronavirus

Revealed: The 55 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
A couple from Essex delivering Christmas presents were stopped by police in Wales Picture: ARCHANT

Man in 30s receiving support following rape at skate park

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Man in brown hat digging with a gardening fork in a flowerbed

'The Jamie Oliver of gardening' - is this Suffolk's next TV star?

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon
Motorbikes on a truck

Covid fines for riders 'abusing' beauty spot as bikes seized

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus