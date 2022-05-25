7 of Suffolk's biggest events to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

Children in Woodbridge celebrate the Diamond Jubilee in 2012 - Credit: Archant

Celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee are being planned in Suffolk, alongside countless street parties being held across the county.

Events ranging from dog shows to choral concerts have been organised to celebrate Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne.

Here are seven of the most exciting Jubilee events going on in Suffolk over the long Bank Holiday weekend.

Platinum Jubilee Bawdsey Fete and Fun Dog Show

The Bawdsey Fete and Fun Dog Show in 2016 - Credit: Archant

Where: The Street, Bawdsey, Woodbridge IP12 3AH

When: 2pm, Friday, June 3

The coastal village of Bawdsey is planning a blowout for the jubilee, combining the celebrations with its annual fete and fun dog show.

As well as competing dogs, the event will feature stalls and sideshows, as well as a pop up pub and live music.

Holbrook Jubilee Village Fete and Hobby Horse Derby

Holbrook to the south of Ipswich will be holding a hobby horse derby to celebrate the Queens Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Google Maps

Where: Holbrook, Ipswich IP9 2PZ

When: 4pm, Saturday, June 4

Another jubilee event with an interesting spin, Holbrook's village fete takes inspiration from the Queen's love of horses and is holding a 'Hobby Horse Derby'.

Prizes will be awarded for the best behaved and most handsome beasts, among other categories, while the village bowling green will be open with special games and challenges.

Felixstowe Beach Street Party

Beach Street in Felixstowe are planning a Jubilee celebration this Friday - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Where: Micklegate Road, Felixstowe IP11 2GN

When: Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5

There are plenty of different activities are going on at Beach Street in Felixstowe for the Platinum Jubilee.

The popular seafront attraction will be holding a street party on Friday, a vegan market on Saturday, then a traditional market on Sunday.

Edwardstone Jubilee Lager Festival

The White Horse Inn in Edwardstone near Sudbury is holding a lager festival to celebrate the platinum jubilee - Credit: Google Maps

Where: White Horse Inn, Mill Green, Edwardstone, Sudbury, CO10 5PX

When: Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5

Dedicated to one of the most popular drinks in Britain, Edwardstone Lager Festival promises a weekend of pilsners, India pale lagers and more.

Breweries expected at the event include Braybrooke, Brick and Donzoko, while punters will be able to camp out around the pub to enjoy a few days of drinking.

Leiston's Jubilee Weekend

Children celebrating the diamond jubilee in Leiston in 2012 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where: 1pm - 9.30pm, Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5

When: Victory Road Park, Leiston, IP16 4DQ

Featuring an all day line-up of music on Saturday and a plethora of activities including a parade and an apache landing on Sunday, Leiston's Jubilee Weekend promises to be one of the towns biggest events of the year.

Musicians including Hurricane Alley, Billy Hunt, Chart Attack, Rue de la Mort and more will be performing, while headlining act Austin Beats will be finishing the Saturday with a blast of retro rock and roll.

The event will also feature stallholders selling food and crafts, as well as a licenced bar.

Woodbridge Festival Jubilation Fun Day

Woodbridge Festival of Art and Music starts its 10th anniversary celebrations over the jubilee weekend - Credit: Ben Osborne

Where: Woodbridge Community Hall, Station Road, Woodbridge IP12 4AU

When: 12pm - 9.30pm, Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4

Featuring two days of music, the annual Woodbridge festival has been rejigged this year to serve as a jubilee celebration, with live music and DJs, dance, art and projections, themed reflecting different eras in the Queen’s reign.

Local acts performing include Les Spaine, the Peter Hepworth Band, JS & The Lockerbillies, Jimmy Green, Hewsin000 and Fete Accomplis, while activities will include a barn dance, Samba and African drum workshops.

Bury St Edmunds Jubilee Makers Market

The traditional Saturday market on the Cornhill and Buttermarket in Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT - Credit: Archant

Where: Buttermarket, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1DA

When: 10am - 3pm, Sunday, June 5

You can celebrate the jubilee with a spot of shopping at the Bury St Edmunds Makers Market.

It will feature more than 60 stalls, offering a wide selection of crafts, items on sale include ceramics, jewellery, metalwork, felt crafts, cakes, woodwork, beer and more.

