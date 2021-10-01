7 of the best Christmas markets going ahead in Suffolk in 2021

Published: 3:33 PM October 1, 2021

The Covid pandemic meant Christmas markets planned to be held across Suffolk in 2020 were cancelled - but a number of festive celebrations are returning later this year.

Organisers are putting plans in place to host markets in towns such as Ipswich, Felixstowe and Sudbury, with each event offering a range of things to do and buy.

However, the popular Bury St Edmunds market - which has previously attracted 100,000 people to the town - has once again been cancelled.

Here's a list of seven Christmas markets that are still going ahead for the first time since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Stonham Barns, Stonham Aspal

Where: Pettaugh Lane, Stonham Aspal, Stowmarket IP14 6AT

When: Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, November 28, 10am - 4pm

Stonham Barns' annual Christmas craft market is back and will have festive favourites like minced pies and mulled wine on sale.

Dogs will be welcome on-site and small rides are set to be installed to keep youngsters happy.

Beach Street, Felixstowe

Where: Micklegate Road, Felixstowe IP11 2GN

When: Saturday, December 11, 10am - 4pm

Beach Street is Felixstowe's latest tourist attraction and the converted container ship complex has already proven a huge hit since opening in the summer.

Its first Christmas market is being held in December and will also feature a Santa's grotto.

Trinity Park, Ipswich

Where: Trinity Park Conference and Events Centre, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich IP3 8UH

When: Saturday, December 4, 10.30am - 6pm

Trinity Park, home of the Suffolk Show, is hosting its festive market on the first weekend of December.

The event will be in support of Helen Rollason Cancer Charity, which ensures patients at all stages of the disease receive high-quality care.

Sudbury

Where: Sudbury town centre, CO10 2EA

When: Friday, November 26, 5pm - 9pm

Sudbury's Christmas lights switch-on will be a great chance to check out the various market stalls that are set to line the town centre's streets.

Christmas classics such as a mulled wine stall and a Santa's Grotto are also scheduled.

Lavenham

Where: Market Place, Lavenham CO10 9QZ

When: Friday, December 3 to Sunday, December 5

A wide range of stalls and events, including live music, a dog competition, an auction and food and drink, are expected for this festive market on the first weekend in December.

The fair saw more than 7,000 visitors descend on the village when it was last held in 2019.

Woodbridge

Where: Seckford Hall, Great Bealings, Woodbridge IP13 6NU

When: Sunday, November 21, 11am - 6pm

The historic Seckford Hall on the outskirts of Woodbridge did not host a festive fair last year, but there will be plenty of market stalls set up this November.

Organisers have promised it will be a great chance to pick up some gifts in the build up to the big day.

Saxmundham

Where: High Street, Saxmundham IP17 1DB

When: Friday, December 3, 4pm - 8pm

Saxmundham Town Council is promising a Christmas celebration with a unique twist - the event will be Victorian themed.

Community leaders are hoping to raise cash for good causes with a range of market stalls and fun and games.