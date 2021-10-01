7 of the best Christmas markets going ahead in Suffolk in 2021
The Covid pandemic meant Christmas markets planned to be held across Suffolk in 2020 were cancelled - but a number of festive celebrations are returning later this year.
Organisers are putting plans in place to host markets in towns such as Ipswich, Felixstowe and Sudbury, with each event offering a range of things to do and buy.
However, the popular Bury St Edmunds market - which has previously attracted 100,000 people to the town - has once again been cancelled.
Here's a list of seven Christmas markets that are still going ahead for the first time since the start of the Covid pandemic.
Stonham Barns, Stonham Aspal
Where: Pettaugh Lane, Stonham Aspal, Stowmarket IP14 6AT
When: Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, November 28, 10am - 4pm
Stonham Barns' annual Christmas craft market is back and will have festive favourites like minced pies and mulled wine on sale.
Dogs will be welcome on-site and small rides are set to be installed to keep youngsters happy.
Beach Street, Felixstowe
Where: Micklegate Road, Felixstowe IP11 2GN
When: Saturday, December 11, 10am - 4pm
Beach Street is Felixstowe's latest tourist attraction and the converted container ship complex has already proven a huge hit since opening in the summer.
Its first Christmas market is being held in December and will also feature a Santa's grotto.
Trinity Park, Ipswich
Where: Trinity Park Conference and Events Centre, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich IP3 8UH
When: Saturday, December 4, 10.30am - 6pm
Trinity Park, home of the Suffolk Show, is hosting its festive market on the first weekend of December.
The event will be in support of Helen Rollason Cancer Charity, which ensures patients at all stages of the disease receive high-quality care.
Sudbury
Where: Sudbury town centre, CO10 2EA
When: Friday, November 26, 5pm - 9pm
Sudbury's Christmas lights switch-on will be a great chance to check out the various market stalls that are set to line the town centre's streets.
Christmas classics such as a mulled wine stall and a Santa's Grotto are also scheduled.
Lavenham
Where: Market Place, Lavenham CO10 9QZ
When: Friday, December 3 to Sunday, December 5
A wide range of stalls and events, including live music, a dog competition, an auction and food and drink, are expected for this festive market on the first weekend in December.
The fair saw more than 7,000 visitors descend on the village when it was last held in 2019.
Woodbridge
Where: Seckford Hall, Great Bealings, Woodbridge IP13 6NU
When: Sunday, November 21, 11am - 6pm
The historic Seckford Hall on the outskirts of Woodbridge did not host a festive fair last year, but there will be plenty of market stalls set up this November.
Organisers have promised it will be a great chance to pick up some gifts in the build up to the big day.
Saxmundham
Where: High Street, Saxmundham IP17 1DB
When: Friday, December 3, 4pm - 8pm
Saxmundham Town Council is promising a Christmas celebration with a unique twist - the event will be Victorian themed.
Community leaders are hoping to raise cash for good causes with a range of market stalls and fun and games.