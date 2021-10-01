News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Days out

7 of the best Christmas markets going ahead in Suffolk in 2021

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 3:33 PM October 1, 2021   
Lavenham's Christmas fair is set to return this year after a Covid- hit 2020

Lavenham's Christmas fair is set to return this year after a Covid-hit 2020 - Credit: Archant

The Covid pandemic meant Christmas markets planned to be held across Suffolk in 2020 were cancelled - but a number of festive celebrations are returning later this year.

Organisers are putting plans in place to host markets in towns such as Ipswich, Felixstowe and Sudbury, with each event offering a range of things to do and buy.

However, the popular Bury St Edmunds market - which has previously attracted 100,000 people to the town - has once again been cancelled.

Here's a list of seven Christmas markets that are still going ahead for the first time since the start of the Covid pandemic.

Stonham Barns, Stonham Aspal

Stonham Barns near Stowmarket regularly hosts a Christmas market

Stonham Barns near Stowmarket regularly hosts a Christmas market - Credit: Archant

Where: Pettaugh Lane, Stonham Aspal, Stowmarket IP14 6AT

You may also want to watch:

When: Saturday, November 27 and Sunday, November 28, 10am - 4pm

Stonham Barns' annual Christmas craft market is back and will have festive favourites like minced pies and mulled wine on sale.

Most Read

  1. 1 New location for Netflix production as road closed for further filming
  2. 2 Two arrested after serious incident as petrol station cordoned off
  3. 3 Alternative theories on Corrie McKeague disappearance in police statement
  1. 4 'I told Cooky six weeks ago he will get it right... bring it on' - Stanley boss on battle with friend Cook
  2. 5 Suffolk 007 lookalike fears work will dry up as Daniel Craig retires
  3. 6 Telegram sent by Dolly Parton after visit to Suffolk hotel discovered
  4. 7 Suffolk-based former Marine found dead after 10-month disappearance
  5. 8 Severe delays near A12 as A120 currently blocked
  6. 9 Two arrested after people seen exiting back of lorry near A12
  7. 10 Unruly Pig named Best Pub for Food at the Great British Pub Awards 2021

Dogs will be welcome on-site and small rides are set to be installed to keep youngsters happy.

Beach Street, Felixstowe

Beach Street features a number of containers converted into shops and restaurants

Beach Street, Felixstowe's newest tourist attraction, is hosting its first Christmas market in December - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where: Micklegate Road, Felixstowe IP11 2GN

When: Saturday, December 11, 10am - 4pm

Beach Street is Felixstowe's latest tourist attraction and the converted container ship complex has already proven a huge hit since opening in the summer.

Its first Christmas market is being held in December and will also feature a Santa's grotto.

Trinity Park, Ipswich

Christmas markets are taking place across Norfolk in 2021.

Christmas markets are taking place across Suffolk this year - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Where: Trinity Park Conference and Events Centre, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich IP3 8UH

When: Saturday, December 4, 10.30am - 6pm

Trinity Park, home of the Suffolk Show, is hosting its festive market on the first weekend of December.

The event will be in support of Helen Rollason Cancer Charity, which ensures patients at all stages of the disease receive high-quality care.

Sudbury

Where: Sudbury town centre, CO10 2EA

When: Friday, November 26, 5pm - 9pm

Sudbury's Christmas lights switch-on will be a great chance to check out the various market stalls that are set to line the town centre's streets.

Christmas classics such as a mulled wine stall and a Santa's Grotto are also scheduled.

Lavenham

Thousands of people turned up to Lavenham to enjoy the Christmas market in 2019

Thousands of people turned up to Lavenham to enjoy the Christmas market in 2019 - Credit: Archant

Where: Market Place, Lavenham CO10 9QZ

When: Friday, December 3 to Sunday, December 5

A wide range of stalls and events, including live music, a dog competition, an auction and food and drink, are expected for this festive market on the first weekend in December.

The fair saw more than 7,000 visitors descend on the village when it was last held in 2019.

Woodbridge

Where: Seckford Hall, Great Bealings, Woodbridge IP13 6NU

When: Sunday, November 21, 11am - 6pm

The historic Seckford Hall on the outskirts of Woodbridge did not host a festive fair last year, but there will be plenty of market stalls set up this November.

Organisers have promised it will be a great chance to pick up some gifts in the build up to the big day.

Saxmundham

Revellers enjoy the markets at the Saxmundham Christmas lights switch-on in a previous year

Revellers enjoy the markets at the Saxmundham Christmas lights switch-on in a previous year - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where: High Street, Saxmundham IP17 1DB

When: Friday, December 3, 4pm - 8pm

Saxmundham Town Council is promising a Christmas celebration with a unique twist - the event will be Victorian themed.

Community leaders are hoping to raise cash for good causes with a range of market stalls and fun and games.

Suffolk Live
Christmas
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Film crews have been spotted in Lavenham

Suffolk Live

Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring.

Ipswich Town vs Doncaster Rovers | Live

Matchday Recap: It rains goals at Portman Road as Town hit six

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
One lane of the westbound A14 across the Orwell Bridge is closed due to flooding. Stock image Pictur

Suffolk Live | Updated

Delays on Orwell Bridge near Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Janoi Donacien and Macauley Bonne celebrate.

Ipswich Town vs Doncaster Rovers | Opinion

Five observations following Ipswich Town's 6-0 win against Doncaster

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon