'Unique' fighter jets to join Red Arrows at coastal air show

Three more jets have been added to the Clacton Air Show - Credit: Archant

A "unique" trio of planes is set to take part in this year's Clacton Airshow, which organisers have said will be "well worth a watch".

The air show has added the MiG-15, the De Havilland Vampire FB52 and the BAC 167 Strikemaster Mk82A to its list, which already has a number of impressive planes on it, including the iconic Red Arrows.

The De Havilland Vampire FB52, which flew with the Swiss Air Force for almost 40 years has a maximum speed of 548mph.

Alex Porter, Cabinet Member for Leisure and Tourism at Tendring District Council, which runs the Clacton Airshow, said the prowess of the jets was one to admire.

“One of the great aspects of the Clacton Airshow is the variety of flights on display; the raw power of these three jets, operating at high speed, high-G and with high manoeuvrability is often in stark contrast to the other aircraft,” Mr Porter said.

“Each of these will bring something unique to the event, and are well worth a watch.”