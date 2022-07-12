Suffolk coastal village named UK's best 'hidden gem' for summer getaway
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
One Suffolk coastal village has been named as the UK's best "hidden gem" for a summer getaway in 2022.
According to research by vacation rental company HomeToGo, Dunwich clinched first place in the list of the top 24 scenic and serene villages in which holidaymakers can "escape the staycation crowds" and avoid airport "chaos".
Ranked according to "exclusive search and inventory data", alongside information about outdoor activities, pubs, weather and photo-friendliness, all 24 villages were labelled "picturesque, well-appointed and located in national parks or areas of outstanding natural beauty".
Each place was given a score out of ten for warmth, rainfall, pubs, scenery, outdoor activities, price and 'under-the-radar'.
Dunwich then topped the list with a combined score of 58.6, scoring particularly highly in the rainfall, scenery and 'under-the-radar' categories.
The coastal village was praised for its "stunning countryside landscapes" and visitors were urged to "stroll through swathes of heather and gorse at the National Trust Dunwich Heath and Beach".
The Ship was also dubbed a "cosy coastal pub" that is ideal to stop for a bite to eat and a local ale.
Dunwich's history was another factor which helped secure the top spot, with the once bustling port town being lost to storms and the sea around the 13th century.
Most Read
- 1 'Unspoilt' Suffolk coastal town and village named among best in England
- 2 'I can't bring my car out of the road': Parking troubles in Suffolk village street
- 3 Barn 'fully destroyed' as fire breaks out in Suffolk village
- 4 New theme park to open near Colchester at the end of the week
- 5 Things we could learn from tonight's West Ham friendly
- 6 Historic Bury St Edmunds jewellers to close after 277 years
- 7 Former Darsham Nurseries chef opens exciting new café by the coast
- 8 Review: The once-closed pub now making waves on Norfolk coast
- 9 Driver stopped over not taking a break for more than SEVEN hours
- 10 Second person dies after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich
Also in East Anglia, Brancaster, near King's Lynn in Norfolk, ranked as the eighth best 'hidden gem' summer escape.