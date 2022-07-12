Suffolk coastal village named UK's best 'hidden gem' for summer getaway

Somewhere out there is the lost city of Dunwich. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

One Suffolk coastal village has been named as the UK's best "hidden gem" for a summer getaway in 2022.

According to research by vacation rental company HomeToGo, Dunwich clinched first place in the list of the top 24 scenic and serene villages in which holidaymakers can "escape the staycation crowds" and avoid airport "chaos".

Ranked according to "exclusive search and inventory data", alongside information about outdoor activities, pubs, weather and photo-friendliness, all 24 villages were labelled "picturesque, well-appointed and located in national parks or areas of outstanding natural beauty".

Each place was given a score out of ten for warmth, rainfall, pubs, scenery, outdoor activities, price and 'under-the-radar'.

Dunwich then topped the list with a combined score of 58.6, scoring particularly highly in the rainfall, scenery and 'under-the-radar' categories.

The coastal village was praised for its "stunning countryside landscapes" and visitors were urged to "stroll through swathes of heather and gorse at the National Trust Dunwich Heath and Beach".

The National Trust's Dunwich Heath reserve is free - but non-members do have to pay to park there. - Credit: Paul Geater

The Ship was also dubbed a "cosy coastal pub" that is ideal to stop for a bite to eat and a local ale.

Dunwich's history was another factor which helped secure the top spot, with the once bustling port town being lost to storms and the sea around the 13th century.

Also in East Anglia, Brancaster, near King's Lynn in Norfolk, ranked as the eighth best 'hidden gem' summer escape.