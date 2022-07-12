News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Days out

Suffolk coastal village named UK's best 'hidden gem' for summer getaway

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:08 PM July 12, 2022
Somewhere out there is the lost city of Dunwich.

Somewhere out there is the lost city of Dunwich. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

One Suffolk coastal village has been named as the UK's best "hidden gem" for a summer getaway in 2022.

According to research by vacation rental company HomeToGo, Dunwich clinched first place in the list of the top 24 scenic and serene villages in which holidaymakers can "escape the staycation crowds" and avoid airport "chaos".

Ranked according to "exclusive search and inventory data", alongside information about outdoor activities, pubs, weather and photo-friendliness, all 24 villages were labelled "picturesque, well-appointed and located in national parks or areas of outstanding natural beauty".

Each place was given a score out of ten for warmth, rainfall, pubs, scenery, outdoor activities, price and 'under-the-radar'.

Dunwich then topped the list with a combined score of 58.6, scoring particularly highly in the rainfall, scenery and 'under-the-radar' categories.

The coastal village was praised for its "stunning countryside landscapes" and visitors were urged to "stroll through swathes of heather and gorse at the National Trust Dunwich Heath and Beach".

Dunwich Heath

The National Trust's Dunwich Heath reserve is free - but non-members do have to pay to park there. - Credit: Paul Geater

The Ship was also dubbed a "cosy coastal pub" that is ideal to stop for a bite to eat and a local ale.

Dunwich's history was another factor which helped secure the top spot, with the once bustling port town being lost to storms and the sea around the 13th century.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Unspoilt' Suffolk coastal town and village named among best in England
  2. 2 'I can't bring my car out of the road': Parking troubles in Suffolk village street
  3. 3 Barn 'fully destroyed' as fire breaks out in Suffolk village
  1. 4 New theme park to open near Colchester at the end of the week
  2. 5 Things we could learn from tonight's West Ham friendly
  3. 6 Historic Bury St Edmunds jewellers to close after 277 years
  4. 7 Former Darsham Nurseries chef opens exciting new café by the coast 
  5. 8 Review: The once-closed pub now making waves on Norfolk coast
  6. 9 Driver stopped over not taking a break for more than SEVEN hours
  7. 10 Second person dies after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Also in East Anglia, Brancaster, near King's Lynn in Norfolk, ranked as the eighth best 'hidden gem' summer escape.

Suffolk Live News
Dunwich News

Don't Miss

The Swan in Needham Market High Street

Suffolk high street pub closes down - but hopes it will re-open

Dominic Bareham

person
An area of over 32 acres, known as Ashes Farm, on Newton Road, which is subject to plans for 300 homes.

Housing News

Plans for 300 homes in Suffolk town recommended for approval

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services attending a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich. 

Suffolk Live News

'Devastated' - Community's shock at Ipswich crash tragedy

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services attending a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich. 

Suffolk Live News

Man dies after three-vehicle crash in Ipswich

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon