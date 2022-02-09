Scouting for Girls headlining as Suffolk's LeeStock festival set to return

Scouting for Girls will be performing at Suffolk's LeeStock festival in Long Melford - Credit: Ashley Pickering

Pop rock band Scouting for Girls have been announced as headliners as Suffolk's LeeStock music festival returns this summer.

The 'Elvis Ain't Dead' hitmakers will be joined by big names such as X-Factor winner Matt Cardle and American band Electric Six at the festival at Melford Hall, Long Melford.

LeeStock, which was first held in 2006 in honour of Sudbury man Lee Dunford after his death, has not taken place since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic.

X-Factor winner Matt Cardle, pictured at Jimmy's Farm near Ipswich in 2014, will also be performing at LeeStock - Credit: Archant

But organisers have confirmed the festival will be back this year on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4.

The event raises money for the Willow Foundation, a national charity that provides special days out to seriously ill young adults.

Edd Keogh, organiser of LeeStock, said: "It's been a long time between festivals and we’re really looking forward to getting LeeStock back in 2022.

"We’re lucky to have pretty much all the headliners booked from the postponed event with a few bonuses as well as a cracking line-up of supporting artists to make probably our biggest event yet.

"We can’t wait for LeeStock!"