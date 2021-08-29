News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Don't stop them now - Nostalgic McFly gig fuels comeback hope for funny foursome

Emily Townsend

Published: 10:00 AM August 29, 2021   
McFly performed at Newmarket Racecourse for Summer Saturday Live on August 28, 2021

McFly performed at Newmarket Racecourse for Summer Saturday Live on August 28, 2021 - Credit: ANGELA SMITH / THE JOCKEY CLUB LIVE

Luck was in the air as Newmarket punters danced to McFly songs old and new until the sun went down - with the unsuspecting foursome’s nostalgic performance interspersed by some hilarious and show-stopping moments.

The Voice judge Danny Jones got more than he bargained for when a bird dropped a little ‘present’ from the sky almost directly onto his face - perhaps bringing a little extra luck he may have been grateful for earlier in the race day - to the delight of the crowd.

Good job I wasn’t looking up with my mouth open, he joked - which was how most of us must have looked when little Audrina Hatton-Wright was brought up onto the stage to sing with her music heroes.

The seven-year-old cancer survivor stole the audience’s hearts with her charming rendition of All About You, taking requests from the crowd with her tiny ukulele.

Welcome interruptions aside, it was a great comeback gig for the four boys who seem to enjoy performing nostalgic hits such as Room on the Third Floor, Star Girl and Lies - every bit as much as fans love singing and dancing along (to every single word, Obviously). 

New hit Happiness, from 2020 album Young Dumb Thrills, signalled a new era for the group post-lockdown - fresh from a partnership with Busted and enjoying fame in other areas, they have grown up, had kids and got other jobs - but still have that silly streak, just as their fans have.

And if the size of the Newmarket crowd is anything to go by, we’ll be hearing many more encores of Five Colours in Her Hair for years to come.

