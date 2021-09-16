7 of Suffolk's prettiest streets

Published: 11:30 AM September 16, 2021 Updated: 12:22 PM September 16, 2021

Southwold's pretty High Street regularly has bunting lofted from the buildings - Credit: Archant

Suffolk's beauty and history are reflected in the buildings that line the county's towns and villages.

Here are seven picturesque streets, lined with timber framed houses and colourful shop fronts from around Suffolk that are perfect to post on Instagram.

High Street, Lavenham, Suffolk

Lavenham's architecture, including that of the Swan Hotel and Spa, is famous across the country - Credit: Archant

Lavenham's buildings have become world-famous through the silver screen, and High Street best showcases the quirky properties that make this Tudor village such a tourist hotspot.

The Swan Hotel and Spa, and the shops either side of High Street give visitors the feeling of stepping back in time.

Thoroughfare, Woodbridge, Suffolk

Woodbridge's Thoroughfare is a pretty street home to a number of independent traders - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Woodbridge's main shopping street is not just loved in Suffolk, it has even been nominated for a national award for the best high street in the country.

The Thoroughfare is home to a range of independent businesses and is just a short walk from the River Deben.

Bridge Street, Bungay, Suffolk

The homes in Bungay's Bridge Street are a colourful welcome to the town - Credit: Nick Butcher

Visitors coming over the River Waveney on the A143 are welcomed by a colourful array of homes on both sides of the street.

The winding road leads to the centre of Bungay and the shops in Broad Street.

St Peter's Street, Ipswich, Suffolk

St Peter's Street is a short walk from Ipswich Cornhill - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Town mainstays such as the Thomas Wolsey pub and a statue of the Cardinal are among the attractions on St Peter's Street.

A number of independent traders and cafés also line the quaint street, which is just a few minutes walk from the town centre.

High Street, Southwold, Suffolk

The Swan Hotel in Southwold's High Street is one of the town's iconic buildings - Credit: Adnams

The quintessential seaside town of Southwold attracts thousands of visitors every summer and the bunting that waves above High Street makes quite a picture in the sunshine.

A twice-weekly market is held at the junction opposite the Swan Hotel, a building which dates back to the 17th century.

The Street, Kersey, Suffolk

The Kersey Splash is one of the most well-known and quirky features in the Babergh district - Credit: Archant

The central road through Kersey features the famous 'Splash', which has been a feature of the medieval village for centuries.

Visitors regularly stop to take a look at St Mary's Church or enjoy a drink at the Bell Inn.

High Street, Debenham, Suffolk

Debenham's pretty main street in the sunshine. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Archant

Nestled off the A140 in Mid Suffolk is Debenham with its High Street full of shops, restaurants and colourful buildings.

A small fork from the River Deben runs along a section of the main road through the village.