Two picturesque Suffolk beauty spots named among most Instagrammable places

Two Suffolk beauty spots have been named as the most Instagrammable - Credit: Archant

Two popular Suffolk beauty spots have been named among the most Instagrammable spots to see autumn colour.

Conservation charity National Trust has compiled a list of the best Instagrammable spots at its sites in the county, with Flatford and Ickworth making the list.

Flatford is a popular place to see Autumnal colour - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Flatford and Constable trail, south-west of Ipswich, is a seven-mile walk that winds around the Stour Valley and Dedham Vale and explores the picturesque Suffolk countryside.

The walking route was recently named as one of the best in the country during a recent survey.

Ramblers are recommended to take the purple trail in the autumn as they will be able to take in the changing colours of Orvis Wood.

Ickworth House gardens - Credit: Archant

With formal gardens and inviting woodlands, Ickworth was also named as one of the most Instagrammable spots in Suffolk.

Whether you are after a gentle stroll or long bike rides, the National Trust has recommended the Albana Walk as the maples, chestnut, beech and oak trees range from bright yellow to deep red at this time of year.