7 of the best things to do with children in Suffolk
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Looking for something fun to do with the family?
From wildlife experiences to trips through the county's history - there is so much to see and do in Suffolk for both children and adults.
Here are just seven of the best things to do with the kids in Suffolk.
1. See the animals at Africa Alive
Where: Whites Ln, Kessingland, Lowestoft, NR33 7TF
Opening times: Monday to Sunday 9.30am - 5.30pm
One of Lowestoft's premier attractions, Africa Alive is a no-brainer for families that are fascinated by the amazing wildlife our planet is home to.
Recently, the lions returned to their enclosure after Storm Eunice damaged their home.
2. Visit one of Suffolk's award-winning beaches
Where: Felixstowe and Southwold
Opening Times: 24/7
Suffolk's coastline is stunning, there's no two ways about it.
With Felixstowe and Southwold both recently earning a prestigious 'Blue Flag' award, now is the perfect time to go and enjoy the sun and waves.
3. Discover Suffolk's history
Where: Sutton Hoo - Tranmer House, Woodbridge, IP12 3DJ, West Stow - Icklingham Rd, Bury Saint Edmunds, IP28 6HG
Opening Times: Sutton Hoo - Monday to Sunday 10am - 5pm, West Stow - Monday to Sunday 10am - 5pm
Curious children can learn about the history of Suffolk at a number of places in the county, with Sutton Hoo and the Anglo Saxon village at West Stow being two of the main spots to get in touch with the past.
Sutton Hoo was the subject of the Netflix film The Dig which starred Cary Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, and Lily James.
4. Get up close with Suffolk's wildlife and farmyard animals
Where: Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm - Baylham, Ipswich, IP6 8LG, Jimmy's Farm - Pannington Hall Ln, Wherstead, Ipswich, IP9 2AP
Opening Times: Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm - Monday to Sunday 10am - 5pm, Jimmy's Farm - Monday to Sunday 10am - 5pm
Suffolk's wildlife is one of the most fascinating things about the county and there are many places where families can get up close with our animals.
Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm and Jimmy's Farm are two of the most popular places to experience rare breeds, with a wide range of farmyard animals to interact with.
5. Engage in a variety of activities at Stonham Barns
Where: Pettaugh Rd, Stonham Aspal, Stowmarket, IP14 6AT
Opening Times: Monday to Sunday 10am - 4pm
Whether it's crazy golf or the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary that catches your child's eye, they're bound to have fun at Stonham Barns.
For those who take a fancy to vehicles, there is also a museum with a variety of vintage cars, fire engines, motorbikes, and tractors.
6. Swing through the trees at Go Ape
Where: Thetford Forest, High Lodge, Brandon, IP27 0AF
Opening Times: Monday to Sunday 9am - 5pm
On the Norfolk and Suffolk border, this attraction is simply too much fun to not include.
With a course for younger children as well as the main course for older children and adults, Go Ape is an absolute must for families who have a spare day on their calendar and want to fill it with something exciting.
7. Enjoy a day of fun at Pleasurewood Hills
Where: Leisure Way, Lowestoft, NR32 5DZ
Opening Times: Monday to Sunday 10am - 5pm
Finishing with East Anglia's biggest theme park, Pleasurewood Hills is a guaranteed hit with the kids.
With small rides and big rides, children of all ages will find something they love at the east Suffolk park, and parents might just discover that they love it too.