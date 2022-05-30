7 of the best things to do with children in Suffolk

Camron, Ellis, Isla and Zak having fun on the beach in Felixstowe - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Looking for something fun to do with the family?

From wildlife experiences to trips through the county's history - there is so much to see and do in Suffolk for both children and adults.

Here are just seven of the best things to do with the kids in Suffolk.

1. See the animals at Africa Alive

Where: Whites Ln, Kessingland, Lowestoft, NR33 7TF

Opening times: Monday to Sunday 9.30am - 5.30pm

Lemurs are some of the exotic animals on show at Africa Alive near Lowestoft - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

One of Lowestoft's premier attractions, Africa Alive is a no-brainer for families that are fascinated by the amazing wildlife our planet is home to.

Recently, the lions returned to their enclosure after Storm Eunice damaged their home.

2. Visit one of Suffolk's award-winning beaches

Where: Felixstowe and Southwold

Opening Times: 24/7

Samson and Seth having fun at Felixstowe beach - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk's coastline is stunning, there's no two ways about it.

With Felixstowe and Southwold both recently earning a prestigious 'Blue Flag' award, now is the perfect time to go and enjoy the sun and waves.

3. Discover Suffolk's history

Where: Sutton Hoo - Tranmer House, Woodbridge, IP12 3DJ, West Stow - Icklingham Rd, Bury Saint Edmunds, IP28 6HG

Opening Times: Sutton Hoo - Monday to Sunday 10am - 5pm, West Stow - Monday to Sunday 10am - 5pm

Visitors enjoyed a day in the sunshine at Dragon Fest at the Anglo Saxon Village in West Stow Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN - Credit: Archant

Curious children can learn about the history of Suffolk at a number of places in the county, with Sutton Hoo and the Anglo Saxon village at West Stow being two of the main spots to get in touch with the past.

Sutton Hoo was the subject of the Netflix film The Dig which starred Cary Mulligan, Ralph Fiennes, and Lily James.

4. Get up close with Suffolk's wildlife and farmyard animals

Where: Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm - Baylham, Ipswich, IP6 8LG, Jimmy's Farm - Pannington Hall Ln, Wherstead, Ipswich, IP9 2AP

Opening Times: Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm - Monday to Sunday 10am - 5pm, Jimmy's Farm - Monday to Sunday 10am - 5pm

The Kunekune piglets have been born at Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Suffolk's wildlife is one of the most fascinating things about the county and there are many places where families can get up close with our animals.

Baylham House Rare Breeds Farm and Jimmy's Farm are two of the most popular places to experience rare breeds, with a wide range of farmyard animals to interact with.

5. Engage in a variety of activities at Stonham Barns

Where: Pettaugh Rd, Stonham Aspal, Stowmarket, IP14 6AT

Opening Times: Monday to Sunday 10am - 4pm

The Suffolk Owl Sanctuary at Stonham Barns, Stonham Aspal. Matthew Lott, with Lincoln, the Bald Eagle.

Whether it's crazy golf or the Suffolk Owl Sanctuary that catches your child's eye, they're bound to have fun at Stonham Barns.

For those who take a fancy to vehicles, there is also a museum with a variety of vintage cars, fire engines, motorbikes, and tractors.

6. Swing through the trees at Go Ape

Where: Thetford Forest, High Lodge, Brandon, IP27 0AF

Opening Times: Monday to Sunday 9am - 5pm

On the Norfolk and Suffolk border, this attraction is simply too much fun to not include.

With a course for younger children as well as the main course for older children and adults, Go Ape is an absolute must for families who have a spare day on their calendar and want to fill it with something exciting.

7. Enjoy a day of fun at Pleasurewood Hills

Where: Leisure Way, Lowestoft, NR32 5DZ

Opening Times: Monday to Sunday 10am - 5pm

Finishing with East Anglia's biggest theme park, Pleasurewood Hills is a guaranteed hit with the kids.

With small rides and big rides, children of all ages will find something they love at the east Suffolk park, and parents might just discover that they love it too.