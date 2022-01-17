News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two Suffolk beaches named among best in Britain for a winter walk

Timothy Bradford

Published: 2:50 PM January 17, 2022
Covehithe beach is one of the county's best hidden coastal gems

Covehithe beach is one of the county's best hidden coastal gems - Credit: Jane George

A national newspaper has said two Suffolk beaches as among the best in the country to visit for a winter walk. 

The Times recommended ramblers take a stroll on the beaches at Dunwich and Covehithe.

The paper of record recommended Dunwich for its interesting history, and Covehithe for its "sorrowful beauty". 

The Suffolk beaches were included among other national treasures including the brutal shingle foreland of Dungeness, Walton-on-the Naze, and the hard wet sand of Hastings. 

Dunwich beach is one of the county's most haunted locations

The once great town of Dunwich is now almost entirely under the ocean - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The newspaper focuses on the medieval past of Dunwich, saying how in the 12th century the port competed with London for trade, and how large parts of the town were lost to the sea in 1286.

The Times refers to the local legend that you can "sometimes hear the bells of sunken churches on a stormy night".

i took these pictures of a stormy day over the easter bank holiday

The ruined St Andrews Church, in Covehithe - Credit: David Andrews

It states that Covehithe is the most eroded place in Britain, having lost more than 600yards of land since 1883.

And the newspaper goes on to say that the villages formerly clifftop pill box, and shattered pieces of the road on the beach acts a reminder that "nothing lasts forever".

Check out this newspaper's list of more great beachside walks along the Suffolk coast. 

