7 great events being held in Suffolk this weekend

Published: 4:49 PM September 14, 2021

Dave Carney and Jo Hull from Applewood Acres have previously held a stall at Ipswich Vegan Market - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

From vintage vehicle displays in Ipswich to seeing a former Sex Pistol in Bury St Edmunds, here are seven things to do this weekend in Suffolk.

Check out the vehicles on display at the American Car Show

Classic American cars will be on display at Stonham Barns, near Stowmarket - Credit: Carl Humphrey

Where: Stonham Barns, Pettaugh Lane, Stonham Aspal IP14 6AT

When: Sunday, 10am - 4pm

In association with the Knuckle Busters Car Club, the American Car Show is back with a huge range of cars, trucks and hot rods on display.

All the vehicles will be vying to win one of the event's 'show and shine' trophies.

Hear about Johnny Rotten's amazing career at the Apex

Johnny Rotten, never one to follow the rules, is in Bury St Edmunds this weekend - Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Where: The Apex, Arc shopping centre, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 3FD

When: Saturday, 7.30pm

Johnny Rotten - real name John Lydon - is best known as the lead singer of legendary punks the Sex Pistols, who changed the face of music in the 1970s.

The 65-year-old will be taking audience questions on the Bury St Edmunds stop of a nationwide tour.

Watch banger racing at Foxhall Stadium

An uphill task for outgoing champion Chris Haird who started down the field and could only climb to third place in the National Hot Rod World Championship final at Foxhall Stadium. PICTURE STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Where: Foxhall Stadium, Foxhall Road, Kesgrave IP5 1LN

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting from 9.30am both days

Banger racing is back at Foxhall Stadium after Covid saw a number of meet-ups cancelled, and Spedeweekend — one of the biggest events on the calendar — returns this weekend.

The National Hot Rods World Championship is one of the trophies racers will be competing for.

Sample some food and drink at Ipswich Vegan Market

Sourdough will be among the treats for sale at Ipswich Vegan Market on Sunday - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where: Ipswich town centre, IP1 3EH

When: Sunday, 10am - 3pm

The final vegan market of the year will be held on Ipswich's Cornhill from 10am to 3pm this Sunday.

A number of award-winning market traders will be selling a wide range of vegan treats, making it the perfect event to try something new.

Dress up for Pirates Weekend in Felixstowe

Pirates are set to take over Landguard Point in Felixstowe - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where: Landguard Point, View Point Road, Felixstowe IP11 3TW

When: Saturday and Sunday, 10am - 5pm both days

Ahoy, me maties! Musket firing, adventure trails and live music are planned for this weekend as swash-buckling pirates take over Landguard Point in Felixstowe.

Youngsters and their families are encouraged to come in fancy dress and join in the fun.

See dozens of motorbikes at Trinity Park

The 29th Copdock Motorcycle Show will be held at Trinity Park in Ipswich - Credit: Rachel Edge

Where: Trinity Park, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich IP3 8UH

When: Sunday, 9am - 6pm

Organised by the Copdock Classic Motorcycle Club, the East Anglia Copdock Bike Show event offers the chance to see both old and new bikes up close.

Trinity Park will transform into a petrolhead paradise as the 29th gathering of the club is held after last year's meet-up was cancelled due to Covid.

Watch Britain's Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay perform live

Former Suffolk schoolboy Jon Courtenay is back in Ipswich at the Corn Exchange - Credit: Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames

Where: Corn Exchange, King Street, Ipswich IP1 1DH

When: Sunday, 6.30pm

Suffolk's very own Jon Courtenay, who won Britain's Got Talent last year, is performing in his home county this weekend.

The comedy pianist is promising a laughter-filled show including a medley of the songs that propelled him to the talent show crown.