7 great events being held in Suffolk this weekend
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
From vintage vehicle displays in Ipswich to seeing a former Sex Pistol in Bury St Edmunds, here are seven things to do this weekend in Suffolk.
Check out the vehicles on display at the American Car Show
Where: Stonham Barns, Pettaugh Lane, Stonham Aspal IP14 6AT
When: Sunday, 10am - 4pm
In association with the Knuckle Busters Car Club, the American Car Show is back with a huge range of cars, trucks and hot rods on display.
All the vehicles will be vying to win one of the event's 'show and shine' trophies.
Hear about Johnny Rotten's amazing career at the Apex
Where: The Apex, Arc shopping centre, Bury Saint Edmunds IP33 3FD
When: Saturday, 7.30pm
Johnny Rotten - real name John Lydon - is best known as the lead singer of legendary punks the Sex Pistols, who changed the face of music in the 1970s.
The 65-year-old will be taking audience questions on the Bury St Edmunds stop of a nationwide tour.
Watch banger racing at Foxhall Stadium
Where: Foxhall Stadium, Foxhall Road, Kesgrave IP5 1LN
When: Saturday and Sunday, starting from 9.30am both days
Banger racing is back at Foxhall Stadium after Covid saw a number of meet-ups cancelled, and Spedeweekend — one of the biggest events on the calendar — returns this weekend.
The National Hot Rods World Championship is one of the trophies racers will be competing for.
Sample some food and drink at Ipswich Vegan Market
Where: Ipswich town centre, IP1 3EH
When: Sunday, 10am - 3pm
The final vegan market of the year will be held on Ipswich's Cornhill from 10am to 3pm this Sunday.
A number of award-winning market traders will be selling a wide range of vegan treats, making it the perfect event to try something new.
Dress up for Pirates Weekend in Felixstowe
Where: Landguard Point, View Point Road, Felixstowe IP11 3TW
When: Saturday and Sunday, 10am - 5pm both days
Ahoy, me maties! Musket firing, adventure trails and live music are planned for this weekend as swash-buckling pirates take over Landguard Point in Felixstowe.
Youngsters and their families are encouraged to come in fancy dress and join in the fun.
See dozens of motorbikes at Trinity Park
Where: Trinity Park, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich IP3 8UH
When: Sunday, 9am - 6pm
Organised by the Copdock Classic Motorcycle Club, the East Anglia Copdock Bike Show event offers the chance to see both old and new bikes up close.
Trinity Park will transform into a petrolhead paradise as the 29th gathering of the club is held after last year's meet-up was cancelled due to Covid.
Watch Britain's Got Talent winner Jon Courtenay perform live
Where: Corn Exchange, King Street, Ipswich IP1 1DH
When: Sunday, 6.30pm
Suffolk's very own Jon Courtenay, who won Britain's Got Talent last year, is performing in his home county this weekend.
The comedy pianist is promising a laughter-filled show including a medley of the songs that propelled him to the talent show crown.