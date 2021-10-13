Oktoberfest, markets and Jimmy Carr: 7 things to do in Suffolk this weekend
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Oktoberfest, watching big-name comedians and exploring Suffolk's past are just some of the great things to do in the county this weekend.
Laugh out loud at Jimmy Carr's dry wit
Where: Felixstowe Spa Pavilion, Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe IP11 2DX
When: Friday, 8pm
8 Out of 10 Cats host Jimmy Carr is on the road again and is bringing his 'Terribly Funny' show to Suffolk, where you can expect a gig full of satire that pushes the boundaries.
Carr recently hit the headlines for poking fun at Norfolk in a weather forecast on ITV's Good Morning Britain - describing the county as "awful".
Delve into Sudbury's history on guided tour of the town
Where: Sudbury Town Hall, The Street, Sudbury CO10 1TL
When: Saturday, 11am
The south Suffolk town of Sudbury has a long history, dating back to its origins in the 8th century as an Anglo-Saxon settlement.
A guided walk of the town on Saturday morning will offer visitors a fascinating glimpse into its past.
Celebrate Oktoberfest in Ipswich's Christchurch Park
Where: Bolton Lane, Ipswich IP4 2BX
When: Saturday, 1pm - 10pm
Christchurch Park near Ipswich town centre will transformed as it plays host to the Bavarian beer festival this weekend.
It will be a great chance to sample some authentic German beer, try traditional street food and listen to live music. Prost!
Explore Benjamin Britten's home on the Suffolk coast
Where: The Red House, Golf Lane, Aldeburgh IP15 5PZ
When: Friday to Sunday, 11am - 5pm
World-famous composer Benjamin Britten lived in the Red House in Aldeburgh until his death in 1976, aged 63.
Britten's home, which he shared with his partner Peter Pears, has been preserved and is open this weekend for visitors to explore.
Travel back in time at the Saxon and Viking Festival
Where: Pettaugh Lane, Stonham Aspal, Stowmarket IP14 6AT
When: Saturday, 12pm - 8pm
You can turn the clock back 1,000 years at Stonham Barns this weekend as the annual Saxon and Viking Festival is held.
Organisers are promising a fun day for all the family, with a number of battlefield re-enactments sure to attract a large crowd.
Laugh and sing along at Rob Brydon's musical comedy show
Where: Ipswich Regent Theatre, St Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 1HE
When: Sunday, 6.30pm
Gavin & Stacey star Rob Brydon and his eight-piece band are bring their 'Night of Songs and Laughter' show to Ipswich this weekend.
The setlist is likely to include favourites from big names such as Tom Jones and musical classics like Guys & Dolls.
Check out what's on offer at the Suffolk Farmers' Market
Where: Trinity Park, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich IP3 8UH
When: Saturday, 10am - 2pm
Dozens of colourful gazebos are set to take over Trinity Park as market traders bring their food and drink offerings to the Ipswich conference centre.
Entry and parking are free, and well-behaved dogs on a lead are welcome on-site.