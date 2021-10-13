Oktoberfest, markets and Jimmy Carr: 7 things to do in Suffolk this weekend

Published: 11:30 AM October 13, 2021

Revellers enjoy the Oktoberfest celebrations in Ipswich's Christchurch Park back in 2017 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Oktoberfest, watching big-name comedians and exploring Suffolk's past are just some of the great things to do in the county this weekend.

Laugh out loud at Jimmy Carr's dry wit

8 Out of 10 Cats star Jimmy Carr is in Felixstowe this weekend - Credit: PA

Where: Felixstowe Spa Pavilion, Undercliff Road West, Felixstowe IP11 2DX

When: Friday, 8pm

8 Out of 10 Cats host Jimmy Carr is on the road again and is bringing his 'Terribly Funny' show to Suffolk, where you can expect a gig full of satire that pushes the boundaries.

Carr recently hit the headlines for poking fun at Norfolk in a weather forecast on ITV's Good Morning Britain - describing the county as "awful".

Delve into Sudbury's history on guided tour of the town

Sudbury's history will be explored in a guided tour on Saturday - Credit: Gregg Brown

Where: Sudbury Town Hall, The Street, Sudbury CO10 1TL

When: Saturday, 11am

The south Suffolk town of Sudbury has a long history, dating back to its origins in the 8th century as an Anglo-Saxon settlement.

A guided walk of the town on Saturday morning will offer visitors a fascinating glimpse into its past.

Celebrate Oktoberfest in Ipswich's Christchurch Park

Live music at Oktoberfest is back in Ipswich this weekend - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Where: Bolton Lane, Ipswich IP4 2BX

When: Saturday, 1pm - 10pm

Christchurch Park near Ipswich town centre will transformed as it plays host to the Bavarian beer festival this weekend.

It will be a great chance to sample some authentic German beer, try traditional street food and listen to live music. Prost!

Explore Benjamin Britten's home on the Suffolk coast

Where: The Red House, Golf Lane, Aldeburgh IP15 5PZ

When: Friday to Sunday, 11am - 5pm

World-famous composer Benjamin Britten lived in the Red House in Aldeburgh until his death in 1976, aged 63.

Britten's home, which he shared with his partner Peter Pears, has been preserved and is open this weekend for visitors to explore.

Travel back in time at the Saxon and Viking Festival

Stonham Barns' Saxon and Viking Festival is back on Saturday - Credit: MarK Bellsham

Where: Pettaugh Lane, Stonham Aspal, Stowmarket IP14 6AT

When: Saturday, 12pm - 8pm

You can turn the clock back 1,000 years at Stonham Barns this weekend as the annual Saxon and Viking Festival is held.

Organisers are promising a fun day for all the family, with a number of battlefield re-enactments sure to attract a large crowd.

Laugh and sing along at Rob Brydon's musical comedy show

Rob Brydon and his band will be coming to the Ipswich Regent Threatre - Credit: PA

Where: Ipswich Regent Theatre, St Helen's Street, Ipswich IP4 1HE

When: Sunday, 6.30pm

Gavin & Stacey star Rob Brydon and his eight-piece band are bring their 'Night of Songs and Laughter' show to Ipswich this weekend.

The setlist is likely to include favourites from big names such as Tom Jones and musical classics like Guys & Dolls.

Check out what's on offer at the Suffolk Farmers' Market

Where: Trinity Park, Felixstowe Road, Ipswich IP3 8UH

When: Saturday, 10am - 2pm

Dozens of colourful gazebos are set to take over Trinity Park as market traders bring their food and drink offerings to the Ipswich conference centre.

Entry and parking are free, and well-behaved dogs on a lead are welcome on-site.