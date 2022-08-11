News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Dog Day postponed for welfare of dogs and humans during heatwave

Aleksandra Cupriak

Published: 3:19 PM August 11, 2022
Hundreds of dog owners and their pooches visited Helmingham Hall for the return of Suffolk Dog Day.

Dunwich Heath Dog Day has been postponed due to the heatwave. File photo. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A canine event that was set to take place near the Suffolk coast this weekend has been postponed due to the heatwave. 

Dunwich Heath Dog Day, which was due to happen this Sunday, August 14, will now take place on September 4 after organisers raised concerns about people and pooches.  

Temperatures in Suffolk are set to exceed 30C from Thursday to Sunday.

An "extreme heat" warning has been put in place due to the possibility of "exceptionally high temperatures" that could have widespread impacts on people and infrastructure.   

The National Trust Midlands and East of England spokesman said: “This is a welfare issue for dogs as well as visitors, and we hope that by postponing it until early September, we will have cooler temperatures.” 

