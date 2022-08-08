Another heatwave on its way as temperatures set to soar in Suffolk

Temperatures are expected to soar once again across Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A heatwave will see temperatures exceed 30C in parts of Suffolk this week, forecasters have said.

Weather experts are expecting west Suffolk to see some of the hottest temperatures in the county with highs of 33C possible.

The official definition of a heatwave is a period of hot weather when the temperature exceeds 27C for three consecutive days.

It comes after the first-ever red weather warning for extreme heat was issued for Suffolk last month and record-breaking temperatures of 38.4C in July.

Adam Dury, a meteorologist at East Anglia-based forecasters Weatherquest, said the heatwave will not be as severe as the hot weather spell in July but will be drier and breezier.

Temperatures are expected to warm up each day with temperatures expected to reach highs of 27C today.

The hottest temperatures are expected to hit the county closer to the weekend.

For those living in the east of the region and along the coast, Mr Dury said it is unlikely that the temperature will reach the heatwave threshold because of the on-shore wind.

Mr Dury also warned about the increased threat of wildfires due to the dry and breezy conditions.

Suffolk firefighters have tackled hundreds of wildfires in the past month including in Claydon, East Bergholt and Little Glemham.

Jon Lacey, Chief Fire Officer for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We want everyone to be able to enjoy the warm weather but to do so safely, so as not to put themselves and our firefighters at risk.

“Suffolk is a rural county with lots of green open spaces that we need to protect from an increased risk of wildfires during the drier conditions.

"Please play your part by avoiding barbecues and campfires on dry grass or near hedges, putting out cigarettes properly before disposing of them, and calling 999 immediately if you spot any signs of a fire out in the open.

“It’s also really important to stay safe if you’re thinking of going for a swim to cool down, as around 85% of drownings take place in open water.

"Many people don’t realise the danger to life posed by the shock from cold water temperatures, strong currents and uneven banks and riverbeds, and I’d urge everyone to follow guidance from the Royal Life Saving Society to help prevent death or serious injury.”