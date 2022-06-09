News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Suffolk hotel's restaurant named one of the best seaside diners in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 8:26 AM June 9, 2022
Updated: 8:35 AM June 9, 2022
Head Chef at The Brudenell in Aldeburgh, Ben Hegerty.

Head chef at The Brudenell in Aldeburgh, Ben Hegarty - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A Suffolk restaurant in a hotel by the coast has been named among the best in the UK.

Brudenell Hotel's Seafood & Grill restaurant in Aldeburgh was included in a list of the best 20 seaside restaurants, cafes and shacks across the country by The Guardian.

In the list, Guardian writer Annabelle Thorpe said: "Book ahead for a table on the terrace at this slick eatery that looks straight across to Aldeburgh’s tranquil beach.

Aldeburgh's Brudenell Hotel is on the Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh's Brudenell Hotel is on the Suffolk coast - Credit: The Hotel Folk

"Part of the Brudenell Hotel, the glass-fronted dining room offers equally gorgeous views and food: think crispy crab arancini and salty whitebait at lunch, crayfish and clam linguine or roasted stone bass with white bean cassoulet for dinner.

"There are meaty options, too, vegans and veggies are well served and it’s worth having a long walk across the sands before eating, to enable guilt-free scoffing of sticky toffee pudding."

