Mexican restaurant in Bury St Edmunds scoops prestigious national award

Amigos in Bury St Edmunds is a highly popular dining destination in the town - Credit: Amigos Mexican Restaurant

A west Suffolk Mexican restaurant has been named as one of the best of its kind in the country in a prestigious national awards competition.

Amigos Mexican Restaurant in Bury St Edmunds was included on the shortlist for the Best Mexican Establishment of the Year category at the Food Awards England 2022 last month.

Showcasing the best in the food industry, the Food Awards England welcomed top food businesses to an awards ceremony in Manchester on Monday.

At the event, Amigos was recognised as the best Mexican in the Midlands region before being named as the overall winner for the entire country.

Some of the food on offer at Amigos - Credit: Amigos Mexican Restaurant

A spokesman for The Food Awards England said: "These awards aim to thank those that work hard within the city’s food industry and contribute to making England a great gastronomic place to visit.

“These people enhance the country’s reputation nationally and internationally, and we would like to make sure that the hard work of England’s food professionals doesn’t go unnoticed.

“It was lovely to be part of this celebration and we would like to congratulate all finalists and winners for their achievements!”