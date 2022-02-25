News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

Suffolk pub's Sunday roast named among best in the country

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:48 AM February 25, 2022
Brendan Padfield, owner at the Unruly Pig in Bromswell

Brendan Padfield, owner at the Unruly Pig in Bromswell - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Sunday roast served up at an award-winning Suffolk pub has been named one of the nation's best.

The Unruly Pig in Bromeswell, near Woodbridge, has been included on a shortlist of 52 gastropubs in England offering the best roasts.

The list was compiled by Muddy Stilettos, which says it provides an insider's guide to the best food, hotels and more across the country. 

According to the Muddy Stilettos website, the Unruly Pig's roast is "way better (and more interesting) than the average chicken and veg scenario".

The gastropub focuses on serving customers fresh, local, seasonal British food and adds an Italian twist to its other courses.

The inclusion on the list comes just after it was named as the best gastropub in the country by Estrella Damm in January in what has been a very successful start to the year for the business.

Woodbridge News

Don't Miss

Katy Stephenson after treatment for stage one cancer

NHS

Suffolk ovarian cancer survivor urges women to learn common symptoms

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Kayden Jackson battles with Lewis Freestone early in the game

Ipswich Town vs Cheltenham Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Town held at home

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Map of the destinations for the festival of suffolk

Festival of Suffolk torch relay to visit 250 towns and villages

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff reacts during the Sky Bet League One match at The Jonny-Rocks S

Ipswich Town vs Cheltenham Town | Match reaction

'More interested in us than supporting their team' - Duff on Town fans

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon