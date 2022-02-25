Suffolk pub's Sunday roast named among best in the country

The Sunday roast served up at an award-winning Suffolk pub has been named one of the nation's best.

The Unruly Pig in Bromeswell, near Woodbridge, has been included on a shortlist of 52 gastropubs in England offering the best roasts.

The list was compiled by Muddy Stilettos, which says it provides an insider's guide to the best food, hotels and more across the country.

According to the Muddy Stilettos website, the Unruly Pig's roast is "way better (and more interesting) than the average chicken and veg scenario".

The gastropub focuses on serving customers fresh, local, seasonal British food and adds an Italian twist to its other courses.

The inclusion on the list comes just after it was named as the best gastropub in the country by Estrella Damm in January in what has been a very successful start to the year for the business.