Dirty food takeaway on lookout for new Suffolk location

Burgers, Wings & Ribs operates from a double-decker bus outside the Duke of York pub in Ipswich - Credit: Chris Mapey/Burgers, Wings & Ribs

An American-style dirty food vendor with sites in Ipswich, Colchester and Stowmarket is looking to open another Suffolk venue.

Burgers, Wings & Ribs, which has been recognised in the British Takeaway Awards, was started in May 2020 out of a double-decker bus in Colchester.

It has since expanded across north Essex and Suffolk, with its latest venture being the opening of a takeaway in the former Portman pub in Stowmarket last September.

The firm had already opened a double-decker bus takeaway outside the Duke of York pub in Ipswich's Woodbridge Road in August 2020.

Some of the chicken wings on offer in Ipswich, Colchester and Stowmarket - Credit: Burgers, Wings & Ribs

Managing director Jack Shaw revealed the latest diner had proven a hit with people in Suffolk, with orders coming in as far away as Bury St Edmunds and Wattisham.

The success has seen Burgers, Wings & Ribs put together plans for a new takeaway – but Mr Shaw was unable to say where.

He said: "Stowmarket has proved extremely popular. We are probably 50-60% busier than we expected to be.

"We've got a really good team there that work well together. We think it's going to be busy in the long term and is a great addition to the food scene.

"Realistically, I think we'll be opening a new site in Suffolk this year, and another in north Essex in the very near future.

"My aim is that we'll eventually have a network covering the whole of East Anglia."