East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do > Food & Drink

Dirty food takeaway on lookout for new Suffolk location

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:36 AM February 11, 2022
Burgers, Wings & Ribs operates from a double-decker bus outside the Duke of York pub in Ipswich

Burgers, Wings & Ribs operates from a double-decker bus outside the Duke of York pub in Ipswich - Credit: Chris Mapey/Burgers, Wings & Ribs

An American-style dirty food vendor with sites in Ipswich, Colchester and Stowmarket is looking to open another Suffolk venue.

Burgers, Wings & Ribs, which has been recognised in the British Takeaway Awards, was started in May 2020 out of a double-decker bus in Colchester.

It has since expanded across north Essex and Suffolk, with its latest venture being the opening of a takeaway in the former Portman pub in Stowmarket last September.

The firm had already opened a double-decker bus takeaway outside the Duke of York pub in Ipswich's Woodbridge Road in August 2020.

Some of the chicken wings on offer in Ipswich, Colchester and Stowmarket

Some of the chicken wings on offer in Ipswich, Colchester and Stowmarket - Credit: Burgers, Wings & Ribs

Managing director Jack Shaw revealed the latest diner had proven a hit with people in Suffolk, with orders coming in as far away as Bury St Edmunds and Wattisham.

The success has seen Burgers, Wings & Ribs put together plans for a new takeaway – but Mr Shaw was unable to say where.

He said: "Stowmarket has proved extremely popular. We are probably 50-60% busier than we expected to be.

"We've got a really good team there that work well together. We think it's going to be busy in the long term and is a great addition to the food scene.

"Realistically, I think we'll be opening a new site in Suffolk this year, and another in north Essex in the very near future.

"My aim is that we'll eventually have a network covering the whole of East Anglia."

