How to get a free pint at a Greene King pub if you have one of 23 surnames

Beth Mead celebrates scoring for England – Greene King is offering free pints to people who share her surname - Credit: PA

A Suffolk-based pub chain and brewery is offering punters a free pint – but only if they have a certain surname.

Greene King, which is based in Bury St Edmunds, is looking to profile the 23 stars representing England in the European Women's Football Championship this summer.

The company has confirmed it is offering an Ice Breaker Pale Ale or a soft drink alternative to any customers that have the same surname as member of the squad.

People who share Ellen White's surname can claim a free drink - Credit: PA

The offer is available during England's games with Norway on Monday, July 11 and Northern Ireland on Friday, July 15, having initially been available in the Lionesses' opener with Austria on Wednesday.

Only one free drink is available per person per match.

Greene King handed out drinks for free to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the start of June.

To claim the drink, customers with one of the below surnames must show photo ID at a participating pub while an England game is ongoing: