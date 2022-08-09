News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
7 great places to enjoy afternoon tea by the Suffolk coast

Tom Swindles

Published: 4:00 PM August 9, 2022
Afternoon tea at The Chocolate Teapot

1. Orwell Hotel, Felixstowe

In the heart of Felixstowe, the Orwell Hotel offers guests a selection of finger sandwiches, sausage rolls, scones and cakes.

It costs £16 per person but guests can add a glass of prosecco for £6.50.

2. Wentworth Hotel, Aldeburgh

The Wentworth Hotel in Aldeburgh

Afternoon tea at the Wentworth Hotel comes with a view of the sea at Aldebrugh.

At £18.50 per head, this hotel's offering comes with a wide range of teas and sweet treats.

3. Flora Tea Rooms, Dunwich

At £12 per person, Flora Tea Rooms provides one of the more affordable afternoon teas on the Suffolk coast.

Guests can really make a day of their visit to this beachside tea room by exploring the history of Dunwich with a walk around the village.

4. Tiptree Tea Room, Southwold

It wouldn't be afternoon tea at Tiptree Tea Room without smothering a scone in some Tiptree jam.

Nestled in the heart of Southwold, punters can enjoy a more intimate afternoon tea, with tea for two costing £32.

5. The Hog Hotel, Lowestoft

The Hog offers a tasty afternoon tea with finger sandwiches, scones and plenty of sweet treats.

It is served from Tuesday to Saturday from 12pm to 4pm, for £20 per person.

6. Salthouse Harbour Hotel, Ipswich

Although it feels like cheating to include an Ipswich eatery, afternoon tea at the Salthouse Harbour Hotel is too good to miss.

With views of the River Orwell, the traditional afternoon tea option costs £21 per person and there is also a children's offering for £10.

7. The Chocolate Teapot, Aldeburgh

Originally opening as a pop-up specialising in chocolate, macarons and cremant fizz, The Chocolate Teapot has become a hit in Aldeburgh.

Afternoon tea here costs £20 without the glass of Cremant de Bourgogne but those who want to treat themselves to a glass can do so for an extra £6.

