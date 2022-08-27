Five award-winning pubs you should visit in Suffolk
Suffolk is home to a number of great pubs - with many receiving recognition for their food and drink.
Here are five award-winning pubs in Suffolk that are worth a visit.
The Grundisburgh Dog
The Grundisburgh Dog, quite fittingly, was named the most dog-friendly pub in the East of England.
With doggy biscuits provided on arrival, along with a water bowl and the option to pre-book a table with your fury friend- The Grundisburgh Dog is a pup lovers paradise.
The pub serves a whole range of local food and has a real family-friendly atmosphere.
Where: The Green, Grundisburgh IP13 6TA
The Unruly Pig
The Unruly Pig, managed by Brendan Padfield, was recently given the prestigious top spot on a list of the 50 best gastropubs in the UK.
The pub was named the best gastropub in the Estrella Damm Top 50 Gastropubs 2022 list.
Earlier in 2021 the Bromeswell pub was also was announced as the dining pub of the year in the Good Pub Guide.
Visitors will also be able to choose from a number of traditional British dishes.
Where: Orford Road, Bromeswell, Woodbridge IP13 6TA
The Ship
Located on the Suffolk coast The Ship in Dunwich is a great place to stop off at after a stroll along the beach.
The coastal pub boasts two AA Rosettes for its food offering, and has also achieved a four-star rating.
With locally sourced food on offer the pub offers seasonal menus as well as traditional pub favourites.
Where: St James Street, Dunwich, Saxmundham, Suffolk IP17 3DT
Oakes Barn
Located near Bury St Edmunds town centre Oakes Barn was named the West Suffolk Pub of the Year by CAMRA in 2020.
The Free House pub offers a wide selection of craft beer and lager, wines, gins and ciders.
Visitors are able to dine outside and tuck into the pub's homemade food.
Where: St Andrew's Street, Bury St Edmunds IP33 3PH
Freston Boot
Located between Ipswich and Woolverstone, the Freston Boot has received national recognition.
The popular pub, which was brought back to life in 2018 after years of closure was named the Suffolk Pub of the Year at the National Pub and Bar Awards.
Where: The Freston Boot pub, Ipswich IP9 1AB