Five cosy cafes to visit in Suffolk this winter
There is no better way to warm up after a winter walk than with a mug of your favourite hot drink.
Here are five cosy cafes you can visit in Suffolk this winter:
Cult Cafe
Based on the Ipswich Waterfront, Cult Cafe is a perfect place to stop off for a hot drink on a winter's day.
Bands can can also be seen performing inside Cult Cafe, which stays open late on a Friday and Saturday.
Where: 5 University Avenue, Ipswich
Opening hours: Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs and Sun 9am-6pm Fri-Sat 9am-12am
Really Rather Good
The dog-friendly cafe is located in the heart of Bury St Edmunds and has a selection of fresh foods and drinks to chose from.
Products sold in the cafe are sourced locally with the coffee and tea being produced by an award-winning roaster based in Bury St Edmunds.
Where: 31 Abbeygate Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk
Opening hours: Mon-Fri 9.30am-4pm Sat-Sun 9am-4pm
Greenhouse Cafe
This cafe, which opened a little over four years ago, has a large menu with plenty of food and drink choices.
The cafe caters for everyone where you are a meat eater, vegan, flexitarian, gluten or dairy-free.
Dogs are also welcome.
Where: 5 Orwell Road, Felixstowe
Opening hours: Tues-Thurs 11am-3pm Fri-Sat 10am-3pm
Cortado Espresso Bar
Winners of the best coffee shop in Suffolk in 2020, this independent business serves high-quality coffee as well as locally sourced artisan baked goods.
The coffee shop has a large menu with something for everyone.
Where: 5 Exeter Road, Newmarket
Opening hours: Mon-Sat 7.30am-2.30pm
Toast
The new coffee shop opened in Sudbury in November with the owners saying it as "probably their best one yet".
Serving a range of food and drinks, Toast is a great place to stop when walking around the market town of Sudbury.
The coffee house ensures that none of its waste goes to landfill and uses only products that are easily recycled.
Where: 10 Old Market Place, Sudbury
Opening hours: Mon-Sat 7am-5pm, Sun 8am-4pm