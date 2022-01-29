Five cosy cafes to visit in Suffolk this winter

Here are five cosy coffee shops you should visit this winter in Suffolk - Credit: Warren Woodcraft

There is no better way to warm up after a winter walk than with a mug of your favourite hot drink.

Here are five cosy cafes you can visit in Suffolk this winter:

Cult Cafe

Based on the Ipswich Waterfront, Cult Cafe is a perfect place to stop off for a hot drink on a winter's day.

Bands can can also be seen performing inside Cult Cafe, which stays open late on a Friday and Saturday.

Where: 5 University Avenue, Ipswich

Opening hours: Mon, Tues, Wed, Thurs and Sun 9am-6pm Fri-Sat 9am-12am

Really Rather Good

The dog-friendly cafe is located in the heart of Bury St Edmunds and has a selection of fresh foods and drinks to chose from.

Really Rather Good coffee shop and tearoom in Abbeygate Street, Bury St Edmunds. - Credit: Mariam Ghaemi

Products sold in the cafe are sourced locally with the coffee and tea being produced by an award-winning roaster based in Bury St Edmunds.

Where: 31 Abbeygate Street, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

Opening hours: Mon-Fri 9.30am-4pm Sat-Sun 9am-4pm

Greenhouse Cafe

This cafe, which opened a little over four years ago, has a large menu with plenty of food and drink choices.

A wide selection of cakes and bakes available at The Greenhouse Cafe - Credit: Archant

The cafe caters for everyone where you are a meat eater, vegan, flexitarian, gluten or dairy-free.

Dogs are also welcome.

Where: 5 Orwell Road, Felixstowe

Opening hours: Tues-Thurs 11am-3pm Fri-Sat 10am-3pm

Cortado Espresso Bar

Winners of the best coffee shop in Suffolk in 2020, this independent business serves high-quality coffee as well as locally sourced artisan baked goods.

The coffee shop has a large menu with something for everyone.

Where: 5 Exeter Road, Newmarket

Opening hours: Mon-Sat 7.30am-2.30pm

Toast

The new coffee shop opened in Sudbury in November with the owners saying it as "probably their best one yet".

The new team at the Sudbury store in Market Place - Credit: Warren Woodcraft

Serving a range of food and drinks, Toast is a great place to stop when walking around the market town of Sudbury.

The coffee house ensures that none of its waste goes to landfill and uses only products that are easily recycled.

Where: 10 Old Market Place, Sudbury

Opening hours: Mon-Sat 7am-5pm, Sun 8am-4pm