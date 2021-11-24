St Edmundsbury Cathedral is hosting a Christmas market from tomorrow, November 25, until Saturday.

Stallholders from Suffolk and beyond will showcase their products, from micro-brewery beer and oak gifts to handmade soaps and chocolates.

Visitors will get the chance to browse stalls while also taking in the beautiful setting of the cathedral.

The inside of St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

In addition to the shopping experience, carol singing will take place daily at 3pm, with the Haverhill Silver Band joining on Saturday.

Last year's cathedral Christmas fair, which was organised as an alterative to the cancelled Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre, was unable to take place due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Christmas market is a new venture for the cathedral and is part of a schedule of events being offered by a range of organisations throughout the town over the festive period.

“We’re excited to host a Christmas market and invite both regular and new visitors into our beautiful building,” said cathedral marketing manager Catherine Rayson.

“The stallholders joining us across the three days of the event represent the exciting small businesses we have in the Bury St Edmunds area and we’re very much looking forward to helping them showcase their brilliantly-crafted products.”

The view from the top of the St Edmundsbury Cathedral tower looking over Angel Hill - Credit: Andy Abbott

In addition to the Christmas market, tower tours can be pre-booked on the cathedral website and are available each day at 10.30am and 1.30pm.

These tours are a special experience offering a unique look behind the walls of the cathedral. The pinnacle of the tour comes following the ascent of the cathedral tower, which at 202 steps offers unparalleled views of the Abbey Gardens and town beyond.

The festive season is well and truly underway in the town after the Christmas lights were switched on last week.

The start of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in 2016 - Credit: Archant

There is no Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre again this year, but a number of smaller events are taking place instead.

The cathedral's Christmas market is running from Thursday, November 25, to Saturday, November 27 from 10am to 4.30pm.



