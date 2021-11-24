News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Things to do

Carol singing and artisan stalls at cathedral's Christmas market

Author Picture Icon

Mariam Ghaemi

Published: 11:31 AM November 24, 2021
St Edmundsbury Cathedral viewed from the Abbey Gardens in Bury St Edmunds

St Edmundsbury Cathedral is hosting a Christmas market this week - Credit: Archant

St Edmundsbury Cathedral is hosting a Christmas market from tomorrow, November 25, until Saturday.

Stallholders from Suffolk and beyond will showcase their products, from micro-brewery beer and oak gifts to handmade soaps and chocolates.

Visitors will get the chance to browse stalls while also taking in the beautiful setting of the cathedral.

The inside of St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds

The inside of St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

In addition to the shopping experience, carol singing will take place daily at 3pm, with the Haverhill Silver Band joining on Saturday.

Last year's cathedral Christmas fair, which was organised as an alterative to the cancelled Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre, was unable to take place due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The Christmas market is a new venture for the cathedral and is part of a schedule of events being offered by a range of organisations throughout the town over the festive period. 

“We’re excited to host a Christmas market and invite both regular and new visitors into our beautiful building,” said cathedral marketing manager Catherine Rayson.

“The stallholders joining us across the three days of the event represent the exciting small businesses we have in the Bury St Edmunds area and we’re very much looking forward to helping them showcase their brilliantly-crafted products.”

The view from the top of the St Edmundsbury Cathedral tower looking over Angel Hill 

The view from the top of the St Edmundsbury Cathedral tower looking over Angel Hill - Credit: Andy Abbott

In addition to the Christmas market, tower tours can be pre-booked on the cathedral website and are available each day at 10.30am and 1.30pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 Matchday Recap: Town beaten at home by dominant Millers
  2. 2 Couple shocked after finding 'skulled spider' in bathroom
  3. 3 Felixstowe restaurant closes due to chef recruitment difficulties
  1. 4 'So excited' - new Crafty Cookie shop set to open in Stowmarket
  2. 5 Stu says: Five observations following Town's 2-0 home loss to Rotherham
  3. 6 'Far better than us... they are something we aspire to be' - Cook on Rotherham loss
  4. 7 Hermes Parcelnet to occupy A14 warehouse
  5. 8 Ipswich Town 0-2 Rotherham: Millers comfortably beat Blues yet again
  6. 9 Suffolk police volunteer and her horse win national award
  7. 10 Missing Bury St Edmunds man found safe and well

These tours are a special experience offering a unique look behind the walls of the cathedral. The pinnacle of the tour comes following the ascent of the cathedral tower, which at 202 steps offers unparalleled views of the Abbey Gardens and town beyond.

The festive season is well and truly underway in the town after the Christmas lights were switched on last week.

The start of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in 2016.

The start of Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre in 2016 - Credit: Archant

There is no Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre again this year, but a number of smaller events are taking place instead.

The cathedral's Christmas market is running from Thursday, November 25, to Saturday, November 27 from 10am to 4.30pm.


Christmas
Bury St Edmunds News
West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Dr John Harvard, of Saxmundham Health, praised Beatrice's efforts

NHS

GP service 'very close to collapse', Suffolk doctor warns

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Chantry, Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary

Police and air ambulance respond to sudden death in Hadleigh

Timothy Bradford

person
Images of the new development proposed for Ufford

East Suffolk Council

Village leaders' strong objections over café and store plans

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Kim Smith's home, which she shares with the three children, was destroyed in the fire

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Family 'distraught' as home left scorched after coffee machine catches fire

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon