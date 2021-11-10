News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Talented craft society set to impress at historic Bury St Edmunds venue

Suzanne Day

Published: 7:00 PM November 10, 2021
Suffolk Society exhibition will open at Bury St Edmunds Guildhall

Main image: A previous Suffolk Craft society show in Aldeburgh Inset: Beautiful molten glass creations made by a Suffolk Craft Society maker - Credit: Dennis Hayles/Clare Gaylard

The prestigious Suffolk Craft Society will be showcasing the work of talented crafters from across the county at their new exhibition at The Guildhall in Bury St Edmunds. 

Originally the exhibition was due to take place last spring, but like many other local events was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Glass and ceramic crafts at a Suffolk Craft Society exhibition at Snape Maltings earlier this year

Glass and ceramic crafts at a Suffolk Craft Society exhibition at Snape Maltings earlier this year - the society has been running since 1970 - Credit: Clare Gaylard

It will now start on Saturday November 13 - running through to Sunday November 21 opening to craft lovers from 10am - 5pm each day, giving more than 30 local 'makers' the chance to introduce people to their work.

Mosaics, glassware, furniture and textiles, will be amongst the crafts on display at the Guildhall. 

Chair of the Suffolk Craft Society, Sarah Thane said: "We are excited to be back in Bury St Edmunds and a new venue for us. 

"We hope the exhibition will inspire visitors with the originality and diversity of the designer crafts on show."

She added: "With Christmas coming, there's a chance to find unique and beautiful pieces for family and friends." 

Find out which Christmas Fairs are taking place in November and December 2021 here. 

