The prestigious Suffolk Craft Society will be showcasing the work of talented crafters from across the county at their new exhibition at The Guildhall in Bury St Edmunds.

Originally the exhibition was due to take place last spring, but like many other local events was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Glass and ceramic crafts at a Suffolk Craft Society exhibition at Snape Maltings earlier this year - the society has been running since 1970 - Credit: Clare Gaylard

It will now start on Saturday November 13 - running through to Sunday November 21 opening to craft lovers from 10am - 5pm each day, giving more than 30 local 'makers' the chance to introduce people to their work.

Mosaics, glassware, furniture and textiles, will be amongst the crafts on display at the Guildhall.

Chair of the Suffolk Craft Society, Sarah Thane said: "We are excited to be back in Bury St Edmunds and a new venue for us.

"We hope the exhibition will inspire visitors with the originality and diversity of the designer crafts on show."

She added: "With Christmas coming, there's a chance to find unique and beautiful pieces for family and friends."

