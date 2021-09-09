Published: 7:00 PM September 9, 2021

The Girls Night Out was scaled back last year, but is returning to Angel Hill (pictured) on Saturday, September 11. - Credit: Andy Abbott

The major Girls Night Out event is back on Saturday from Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds.

A sea of walkers will once again illuminate the sky with their flashing bunny ears after the fundraiser was scaled back last year due to Covid.

Girls Night Out is a huge source of income for St Nicholas Hospice Care, raising more than £220,000 in 2019.

Walkers will have the choice of a six or 11.2-mile route around the town, starting on Angel Hill at 8pm and finishing there by midnight.

So far more than 750 people are signed up to take part.

A packed Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds for St Nicholas Hospice Care's Girls Night Out in 2019 - Credit: Andy Abbott

Charlie De-Moore, the hospice’s events fundraiser, said: “We are so pleased to be back for 2021 with a more traditional Girls Night Out event, and we are so grateful to the hundreds of people who have signed up to support us.

“Every year, we are always overwhelmed by the community spirit and support that is shown for St Nic’s and Girls Night Out and this year to have so many people behind us really is special."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, last year supporters walked in their own local areas, raising more than £60,000 for the cause.

This year people may notice some changes, which the charity has brought in to ensure everyone feels as safe and comfortable as possible.

One-way systems will be in place at points, there will be hand sanitiser available and walkers will also be asked to sign in online.

The St Nicholas Hospice Care Girls Night Out is a major fundraiser for the charity. - Credit: Andy Abbott

Women will start arriving on Angel Hill from 6pm.

Between 7.30pm and 8pm the charity will celebrate the Covid heroes who have supported St Nicholas Hospice Care throughout the pandemic. The Zumba Chickz will also perform a warm-up routine.

Just before 8pm, there will be a Memory Minute during which walkers are invited to shine lights into the sky and remember all those important to them during this minute of silence.

There will also be memory boards on Angel Hill and outside the charity’s hospice building in Hardwick Lane, where people can remember loved ones.

Walkers are encouraged to bring along their own torches, and there will be medals for finishers, plus cake and a hot drink.

The Girls Night Out map. - Credit: St Nicholas Hospice Care

To sign up on the night go to The Athenaeum. Registration costs £20 and includes a pair of flashing bunny ears.

You must be aged 14 to take part, and those between 14 and 17 must walk with someone over 18.

The main event sponsor is Jaynic.



