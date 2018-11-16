Sunshine and Showers

Pick your own real Christmas tree this year

PUBLISHED: 16:02 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:02 21 November 2018

Pick your own real Christmas tree Picture: TOM SOPER

Tom Soper

Get your hands on a Christmas tree from the same company which have suppled 10 Downing Street in previous years.

Christmas trees at Blackthorpe Barn Picture: TOM SOPERChristmas trees at Blackthorpe Barn Picture: TOM SOPER

A Suffolk company, which has previously won British Christmas Tree Grower of the Year, is almost ready for the public to start picking their own Christmas trees.

Blackthorpe Barn, based just outside of Bury St Edmunds, will open its doors to visitors from November 23 until December 22.

Guests will be able to enjoy the festive cheer by walking through the large display of Christmas trees and taking in their fresh smell.

There are hundreds of trees to pick from in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colours - you can also choose from freshly cut or pot grown.

The most popular is the Nordman Fir, from Scandinavia it retains its needles better than others and therefore has greater longevity.

However, the Norway Spruce is more traditional with a lovely scent and requires watering to stay fresh.

Each tree comes with a handy care guide to ensure owners get the very best out of their tree over the festive period.

Simon Eddell, farm manager, is particularly proud of his trees this year as they have a richer green colour to them.

He said: “This is such a busy time for us, we take pre-orders of trees of 10ft and our team is out delivering until late into December.

“Choosing your tree is such a special time and with all the other festivities in and around the barn, it’s the entire experience that makes it more memorable and exciting.

“Plus, we are always available to help with advice and guidance when choosing a tree to ensure you get the tree that is perfect for you.”

Rougham Estate Christmas trees are famous for their quality and longevity, they are grown and nurtured throughout the years in plantations close to the Barn itself.

