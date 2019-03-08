All you need to know about Ladies Day and the Moët & Chandon July festival

All you need to know about the Moet & Chandon July Festival 2019. Picture: PRESS ASSOCIATION/NIGEL FRENCH/PA WIRE PA Wire

World-class horse racing, fabulous fashion and musical entertainment is returning to Newmarket Racecourse for its annual three-day extravaganza.

Crowds gather to watch horse racing at Newmarket Ladies Day Picture: GREGG BROWN Crowds gather to watch horse racing at Newmarket Ladies Day Picture: GREGG BROWN

Newmarket’s yearly summer spectacular will take place on July 11 to July 13 and will attract hundreds of people from all over the UK.

Ladies Day - July 11

The Moët & Chandon July festival will kick off on July 11 with the iconic Ladies Day - a day dedicated to looking your best.

Fancy hats, elegant fashionistas and divine dresses will fill the July course for the day of racing.

Sarah Hanson at Newmarket Ladies Day 2015 Picture: GREGG BROWN Sarah Hanson at Newmarket Ladies Day 2015 Picture: GREGG BROWN

Gates open at 11.20am and there will be seven races throughout the day. The first race, The Bahrain Trophy, starts at 1.50pm and is described as a “spectacle not to be missed”.

Guests can also compete for the Best Dressed Lady competition, which is sponsored by The Spa at Bedford Lodge Hotel. It is free to enter and gives ladies the chance to win an array of prizes.

As well as racing, there will be live music and other entertainment throughout the day.

After the last race, a special guest DJ will hit the decks so race-goers can dance the night away.

Ladies Day at Newmarket Racecourse. Left to right, Sarah Nash, Leeanne Gibbs, Jenni Green, Kelsey Gage and Laura Maloney. Picture: GREGG BROWN Ladies Day at Newmarket Racecourse. Left to right, Sarah Nash, Leeanne Gibbs, Jenni Green, Kelsey Gage and Laura Maloney. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Tickets for the event often sell out, so it is important to grab them fast. Prices start at £16 but increase depending on which enclosure you pick.

Feel Good Friday - July 12

Moët and Chandon July Festival. Newmarket Ladies Day. Picture: GREGG BROWN Moët and Chandon July Festival. Newmarket Ladies Day. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Feel Good Friday is a great day out to enjoy with family, friends or colleagues.

Guests can expect a day of racing and entertainment, while style spotters will also be on the look-out all day for budding fashionistas to enter the Style Awards. The competition is available for groups of three or more and there are prizes up for grabs for the best dressed.

Once the racing draws to a close, an evening of feel good tunes is planned so the event finishes on a high.

A view of the parade ring during Ladies Day of The Moet & Chandon July Festival at Newmarket Racecourse. Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA WIRE A view of the parade ring during Ladies Day of The Moet & Chandon July Festival at Newmarket Racecourse. Picture: NIGEL FRENCH/PA WIRE

Darley July Cup Day

The last day of the festival is dedicated to the all important Darley July Cup. The Group 1 Race is described as “one of the most valuable and prestigious sprint races in the world” - the winner of the cup is often acknowledged to be the best sprinter in Europe.

This exciting day is the best time to bring children, as under-18s can visit all enclosures for free.

There is also additional free entertainment in the garden enclosure, which will include Rowley’s Kids Club, inflatables, face painting and craft activities.

Ivawood (centre) ridden by Richard Hughes wins the Portland Place Properities July Stakes during the Boylesports Ladies Day of the July Festival at Newmarket Racecourse. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday July 10, 2014. See PA story RACING Newmarket. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire Ivawood (centre) ridden by Richard Hughes wins the Portland Place Properities July Stakes during the Boylesports Ladies Day of the July Festival at Newmarket Racecourse. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday July 10, 2014. See PA story RACING Newmarket. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

There will also be an award for the best dressed couple. If you and your partner are coordinating stylish outfits, you could get your hands on thousands of pounds worth of prizes.

There will also be the official Après Racing after party once the racing has finished.

Don’t miss: People with CB8 and CB9 postcode are being offered free entry to the races