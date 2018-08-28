Video

‘We need a little help... but it doesn’t have to be a major overhaul’ - Lambert on January transfer plans

Paul Lambert would like to give his Ipswich Town squad 'a little help' in January. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Paul Lambert knows Ipswich Town will need ‘a little bit of help’ in January but doesn’t believe the squad needs a radical overhaul once the transfer window opens.

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans appointed Paul Lambert as manager on Saturday. Photo: Ipswich Town YouTube Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans appointed Paul Lambert as manager on Saturday. Photo: Ipswich Town YouTube

Lambert has taken over an Ipswich side sitting bottom of the Championship table following the departure of Paul Hurst, who oversaw a period of major change at the club prior to his departure last week.

Twelve new players arrived in the summer while established players such as Martyn Waghorn and Adam Webster departed, with Lambert believing a squad lacking Championship experience could use further reinforcement as they bid to move away from trouble.

“We need a little bit of help in January,” he said.

“The owner (Marcus Evans) has been great with me and he recognises that we need a bit of help in January, which is important.

“It doesn’t need to be a major overhaul because January is a difficult month, but if we can get one or two lads in who know the league and know what it’s about then it will certainly help.”

While the free agent market is one Lambert could explore before the transfer window opens at the turn of the year, the Scot has insisted the 10 games prior to that are by far a greater concern.

“Once January comes I will deal with it but I’ve got more important things to deal with just now,” he said. “Winning football games is more important at the minute.

“I know the lads haven’t won many games but they should still have a squad capable of winning games and do better than what they have been doing. I’ll have to judge what’s here.

“That’s important. My job is to maybe try and do different things and play the way I think they should play. That’s what I intend to do but the most important thing is to win games.”

While Lambert intends to spend in January, he stressed that money doesn’t necessarily buy success.

Paul Lambert has been pleased with what he's seen during training at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS Paul Lambert has been pleased with what he's seen during training at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

“I don’t think money always guarantees everything,” he said. “It can give you problems as well. We have to get the right players in here to help.

“There’s no point in saying we have ‘x’ amount of money and then you spend it on lads who aren’t good characters.

“We have to get good characters first and foremost to create a good place to be.”