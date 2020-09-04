This could be your chance to own a vineyard

Valley Farm Vineyards, an award-winning Suffolk vineyard near Beccles, is for sale with Durrants Picture: GRAEME TAPLIN/DRONE PHOTOGRAPHY LIMITED Archant

An award-winning Suffolk vineyard is up for sale as its owners look for their next project.

Valley Farm Vineyards, near Halesworth, is on the market with Durrants for £285,000.

The vineyard was established in 1987, but has been owned by Vanessa Tucker and Elaine Heeler since 2014.

Under their stewardship the vineyard has won multiple awards including a gold at a national level in 2016, and recently an international silver for it English sparkling wine.

Elaine said the pair, who have renovated the vineyard and created a holiday let, wanted to leave on a high.

“It was always a five year project for us and we’ve stayed seven years,” she said.

“We feel very passionate about the vineyard but feel as though it’s time for us to hand over to the next person.

“It’s good to sell it when it is doing well.”

Despite the fact that they moved down from Manchester when they bought the vineyard, Elaine said the pair will stay in Suffolk for their next project.

She said: “We don’t know what we’ll do next, but we’ll definitely want to do another project.

“We’ve met some lovely people in Suffolk and really like it. It’s a lot drier than Manchester.”

The buyer of the vineyard will be taking on around 3000 vines of Madeleine Angevine, Pinot Gris, Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier and Auxerrois across an eight-acre site. The youngest of the vines are around three-years-old.

On the site there is also a newly opened holiday let, vinery, a small shop area and workshop.

There is also planning permission fora second holiday let.

The vineyard is on the market with Durrants for a guide price of £285,000.