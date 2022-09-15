News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
That's a wrap! Suffolk filming for new Detectorist episode comes to an end

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 9:06 AM September 15, 2022
The BBC filming in Saxmundham for a special episode of the Detectorists written, directerd and starr

Filming in Suffolk for a special episode of the Detectorists has finished - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Filming for a special one-off episode of Detectorists in Suffolk has finished.

Cast and crew had been spotted on a number of occasions in east Suffolk and Saxmundham railway station was even temporarily renamed Henburystone as part of the filming.

Filming took place at Saxmundham train station

Filming took place at Saxmundham train station - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Actress Laura Checkley confirmed that filming had finished with a post on her Instagram yesterday (September 14).

The BAFTA award-winning series stars Mackenzie Crook and Toby Jones and tells the tale of the Danebury Metal Detecting Club, with series one and two filmed in and around Framlingham between 2014 and 2017.

The BBC filming in Saxmundham for a special episode of the Detectorists written, directerd and starr

The Detectorists is written, directed and stars Mackenzie crook alongside Toby Jones - Credit: Charlotte Bond

It follows the highs and lows – mostly lows – of two keen amateur metal detectorists as they amble across the countryside, searching for any kind of life-changing treasure, all the while trying to deal with the women in their lives.

A superfan bumped into some of the cast in Rendlesham while he was wearing some of the show's merchandise. 

Film crews were spotted across east Suffolk

Film crews were spotted across east Suffolk - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The make-believe metal detecting club previously made St Michael's Rooms in Framlingham their home, but the building was demolished last year.

