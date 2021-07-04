5 uplifting stories from around Suffolk this week

Published: 7:53 PM July 4, 2021

Kelly and Charlotte Herriott on their way to watching the England v Ukraine match at Isaacs. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Things have been a bit gloomy recently, so here are five of the most uplifting stories from around Suffolk in the past week.

Festival set to return

One of the county's biggest events looks set to be firing on all cylinders this year.

Latitude Festival will be held with a full capacity audience from Tuesday, July 22, until July 25 with headliners Wolf Alice, The Chemical Brothers, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club performing.

Melvin Benn, organiser of the festival, vowed that 40,000 people attending the event would be "extra special" after the "trauma" of the pandemic.

Latitude Gates Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS - Credit: Archant

Suffolk retiree makes history

A Suffolk retiree made history this week as the first transgender woman to feature on the front cover of the Women's Institute magazine.

Ms Wenham on the front cover of WI Life, the magazine for Women's Institute members - Credit: Women's Institute

WI member Petra Wenham, 74, appears on the front of the July/August issue of WI Life, the membership magazine for the organisation.

Speaking in the magazine, Ms Wenham, a member of Cake and Revolution WI, Suffolk East Federation, said: "WI members are not just accepting but actively supportive and are welcoming me to the sisterhood."

Framlingham's most famous son is already sponsoring Ipswich Town, but now he has set his sights on being the team's mascot too.

Music star is wannabe mascot

Ed Sheeran has said he wants to stand on the Portman Road pitch dressed as beloved mascot Bluey.

Ed Sheeran wants to dress up as Ipswich Town mascot Bluey - Credit: Simon Parker

The Suffolk star expressed his ambitions on Australian radio show Ash London Live, admitting he wants to join fellow mascot Crazee on the pitch pre-match.

Ed had originally said the main benefit of his recent sponsorship deal with the League One club was to get an official tracksuit with his initials printed on them – although he is now jumping at the chance to dress as a Suffolk punch.

“I'm over the moon about it,” he told Ash London.

“It says that the sponsor can turn up as the team mascot, dress up as a giant horse and walk onto the pitch. So I'm definitely going to take them up on that.”

Essex to Norfolk charity swim

Two friends are taking on the challenge of swimming from Essex to Norfolk as they aim to raise money for charities close to their hearts.

Friends Nick Roberts and Richard Bland will be swimming the Suffolk estuaries as part of a challenge - Credit: Nick Roberts/Richard Bland

Richard Bland and Nick Roberts, from Shotley Peninsula, are taking on the swim on Monday but instead of swimming around the coast, they will be swimming the river estuaries starting in Manningtree and finishing up in Lowestoft.

They even have RNLI support to help them as they cross the shipping lanes across the mouth of the Stour and Orwell.

They will be raising money in sponsorship for Mind, Blood Cancer UK and Beats as family and close friends have experiences linked to these causes.

The challenge will see the pair having swum for around four hours as well as driving between the locations.

Is it coming home?

And finally, Gareth Southgate's England team look to be on course to heal 55 years of hurt.

Yesterday they beat Ukraine 4-0 to set up a semi-final clash with Denmark on Wednesday.

Here are the scenes as England fans celebrated at one Ipswich pub.