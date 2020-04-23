Plans for new services on A14 withdrawn by developers

Plans to develop a new services off the A14 near Bury St Edmunds have been withdrawn by developers.

Euro Garages Ltd lodged the plans last summer to develop land between the A14 and Newmarket Road at Junction 42.

The company, which is experienced in developing services, had planned to create a petrol station, coffee shop and drive-through restaurant, estimated to create around 90 jobs.

No reason has been given for the application being canned, but West Suffolk Council’s planning department confirmed at the start of the week that the plans had been withdrawn.

A spokesman from Euro Garages and agents PWA Planning have both been contacted for comment.

In January, Euro Garages had its plans to create a new services off the A14 at Sproughton approved after lengthy conversations with Babergh District Council, and a month later lodged proposals with Mid Suffolk District Council for a revamp of services at the A14 and A140 junction near Needham Market.

The Bury plans had received objections from Suffolk County Council Highways and Bury St Edmunds Town Council citing concerns over the access, design and traffic impact.

Suffolk County Council said the traffic modelling data provided had flaws, and raised issues with the lack of electric charging points.

Often developers opt to withdraw applications, iron out issues and return with fresh proposals at a later date if the level of objections means it would be unlikely to gain a recommendation by planning officers for approval. However, it is not clear if that is the case here.

In its application, Euro Garages said: “The current application for the development of the site as a roadside services facility has been well considered and designed following the receipt of pre-application advice from the LPA [local planning authority].”

It said that environmental impact had been minimised and added: “the benefits of the proposed development significantly and demonstrably outweigh any limited perceived harm, such as visual harms”.

According to the plans, Euro Garages has 338 freehold-owned sites across the UK employing 9,000 people, and lists Starbucks, Subway, KFC, Greggs, Spar, Burger King, BP, Esso and Shell among its partners.