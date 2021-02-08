Bin collections cancelled across Suffolk due to Beast from the East 2

Published: 10:26 AM February 8, 2021 Updated: 3:39 PM February 8, 2021

Refuse services across Suffolk have been cancelled due to Storm Darcy snow (file photo) - Credit: Archant

Bin collections across Suffolk have been cancelled due to the ongoing Storm Darcy.

East Suffolk, Mid Suffolk and Babergh councils have all cancelled their services today due to the continuing snow, with icy roads and giant snowdrifts making for treacherous conditions on the county's roads.

In East Suffolk, the council hopes to collect all bins one day late – but warned that delays may be extended by another 24 hours should the snow persist.

A spokeswoman for the council said: "Due to the adverse weather conditions and in the interests of safety, all refuse collections in East Suffolk have been cancelled for today.

"Main routes have been gritted, however side roads are extremely icy and given that 90% of collections occur on untreated side roads, it is considered unsafe to put any vehicles out today."

In Babergh and Mid Suffolk, collections have been suspended until further notice and the council has also asked for residents to leave their bins outside.

The only authority continuing to collect rubbish is West Suffolk, although the council has warned that some bins may not be emptied should roads be unsafe.

Ipswich Borough Council does not collect rubbish on Mondays, although it is understood the council is in talks about how to carry out refuse collections tomorrow.

A spokesman for Ipswich Borough Council advised people to put bins out as usual.

They said: "Our crews may arrive much earlier or much later than usual, so please make sure your bin is out by 6.30am.

"There will be some bins that will not be emptied on the usual day due to access issues.

"If your bin hasn’t been emptied, please leave it out and check our website for updates on which roads we have been unable to access.

"If your road is listed as one we haven’t been able to access then please leave your bin out as we will be back to empty it later this week."

If your road isn’t listed by 5pm then please report it to Ipswich Borough Council as a 'missed bin' on its website.

Elsewhere, Suffolk County Council has closed all 11 of its recycling centres in the interests of staff an customer safety.