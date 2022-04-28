Reopening of historic east Suffolk hotel delayed until summer

The Bell Hotel in Saxmundham is set to reopen in summer this year - Credit: Beales Hotels

Plans to reopen an historic hotel in east Suffolk have been delayed until the summer.

The Bell Hotel in Saxmundham was previously set to open its doors in spring – but "unavoidable" delays have pushed back the opening date.

Beales Hotels completed its purchase of the Victorian building earlier this year after it was put up for sale during the Covid pandemic.

Phased renovation plans showed the Grade II-listed hotel will eventually feature 15 rooms and suites, with Beales working with companies including Cotton Tree Interiors, in Saxmundham, and Brooks Architects, in Leiston, to sensitively restore the building.

The initial opening was set to take place later in spring, but in a recent update on Facebook, the hotel revealed that launch will "likely" be rescheduled to the summer.

The post said: "As many people who have been involved in the refurbishment of an old building know, delays are often unavoidable.

"The kitchen is in need of a complete overhaul, so unfortunately that has delayed our plans to open in Spring.

"We are now likely to open in summer 2022.

"We want to get this right for the community and our guests.

"As soon as we have a more precise opening date, we'll let you all know."

Following the initial takeover by Beales Hotels, Ashley Beale, general manager of The Bell Hotel, said: "Suffolk has always been a holiday retreat for those in the know, and its popularity is growing year on year.

"Visitors love the natural beauty of the coastal towns and nature reserves like RSPB Minsmere, as well as the cultural heritage that can be explored at places like Sutton Hoo, Orford Ness, Snape Maltings, Framlingham Castle and Bawdsey Radar.

"With so much to do and some exquisite local produce to feast on, we aim to make The Bell Hotel a destination venue for leisure travellers as well as a comfortable base for business travellers."