Fresh appeal launched to find missing 29-year-old Suffolk man

Chas Thacker from Cockfield was last seen almost a month ago - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have renewed appeals to find a missing 29-year-old man who was last since almost a month ago.

Chas Thacker, from Cockfield, near Bury St Edmunds, was reported missing in Tilbury, Essex, on Wednesday, June 15, three days after he was last seen.

He told relatives he was planning to walk home to Suffolk, which is a 70-mile trip, but has not made any contact.

Mr Thacker has been described as white, 6ft tall, of heavy build, with short dark brown hair and a goatee beard.

He has a tear tattoo on his face and a bird tattoo on his hand.

Mr Thacker was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black jogging trousers and black trainers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.