News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Fresh appeal launched to find missing 29-year-old Suffolk man

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:49 AM July 11, 2022
Updated: 10:54 AM July 11, 2022
Chas Thacker from Cockfield was last seen almost a month ago

Chas Thacker from Cockfield was last seen almost a month ago - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have renewed appeals to find a missing 29-year-old man who was last since almost a month ago. 

Chas Thacker, from Cockfield, near Bury St Edmunds, was reported missing in Tilbury, Essex, on Wednesday, June 15, three days after he was last seen. 

He told relatives he was planning to walk home to Suffolk, which is a 70-mile trip, but has not made any contact.

Mr Thacker has been described as white, 6ft tall, of heavy build, with short dark brown hair and a goatee beard. 

He has a tear tattoo on his face and a bird tattoo on his hand. 

Mr Thacker was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black jogging trousers and black trainers. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police on 101.

Suffolk

Don't Miss

All your travel, crime and breaking news for Suffolk and Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman fails roadside eyesight test in Suffolk after 214 mile drive

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Land off Jacks Green Road, Creeting St Mary, the site of plans for 43 homes.

Housing News

Parish council objects to plans for 43 homes in Suffolk village

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
RH - Needham Market vs Ipswich Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Analysis

Ipswich are bucking a trend... maybe Town's best work has happened in-house

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A winning EuroMillions lottery ticket that was purchased in Suffolk remains unclaimed 

Suffolk Live News

Winner of unclaimed £83k lottery prize in Suffolk yet to come forward

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon