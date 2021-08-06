News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fundraiser for family of boy, 5, who died in Fenwick incident tops £4,000

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 6:24 PM August 6, 2021   
Fenwicks department store in Colchester. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The 5-year-old boy died after suffering serious head injuries at Fenwick in Colchester - Credit: Archant

Donations have flooded in to support the family of a 5-year-old boy who died following an incident at a department store in Colchester.

A GoFundMe page set up the Colchester Community Group has smashed its original target of £500 - with the total at more than £4,000 on Friday evening.

The fundraiser was set up with permission from the family of the child.

Emergency services were called to the Fenwick store in High Street on the morning of Tuesday, July 27, after the boy, who has not been named, was injured.

He received first aid from store staff, fire crews and police officers before he was taken to hospital.

Essex Police confirmed on Tuesday that the boy had died.

Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, district commander for Colchester, described the incident as "truly heart-breaking".

The Fenwick store, in High Street, was closed on Wednesday as a mark of respect to the child's family

