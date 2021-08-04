Fundraiser set up for family of boy, 5, who died in Colchester incident

Published: 1:41 PM August 4, 2021

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family of a five-year-old boy who died in Colchester department store incident - Credit: Archant

A fundraiser has been set up for the family of a five-year-old boy who died after suffering a serious head injury at a department store in Colchester.

The GoFundMe page has been set up by the Colchester Community Group, who said it had received approval from the family to set up the page.

The fundraiser has smashed its £500 total as it has already raised over £2,500 which will be used to support the family.

The fundraiser reads: "Our thoughts are with the family and their friends at this time.

"We would like your help in raising money for the family to use as they would like.

"Possibly giving his siblings days and adventures out and about."

Emergency services were called to the Fenwick store in Colchester High Street on the morning of Tuesday, July 27 after the boy suffered the injury.

The boy received first-aid from store staff, fire crews and police officers who were at the scene.

He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, but Essex Police confirmed he had died.

Speaking previously about the incident Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, district commander for Colchester, said: "I know I speak for all of my teams when I say that we are extremely saddened by today’s news.

"This is a truly heart-breaking incident and all of our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones.

"On behalf of my attending officers, I would also like to thank the members of the public and store staff who went above and beyond to assist us."

Mia Fenwick, director of Fenwick, said: "On behalf of the whole Fenwick family, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of a young boy following an incident at our Colchester store last week.

"All thoughts and prayers are with the child's family and friends at this very painful time."

The Colchester store remains closed today as a mark of respect.

A spokesperson for Colchester Borough Council, said: "We are all deeply saddened by the news of the passing of the five-year-old boy following the incident at Fenwick on Tuesday 27 July. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time.

"We are continuing our full and thorough investigation into the circumstances of the incident under our health and safety responsibilities."

Any donations can be made on the GoFundMe page.