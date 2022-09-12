News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Police cordon still in place after mother and daughter found dead in home

Johnny Amos

Published: 10:54 AM September 12, 2022
A cordon is still in place at the scene of a double murder in Great Waldingfield

A police cordon is still in place at the scene of a suspected double murder after a mother and daughter were found dead at a home near Sudbury. 

Emergency services, including the air ambulance, were called to reports of concern for safety in Heath Estate, in Great Waldingfield, at about 9.55am on Thursday. 

When officers gained entrance to the property, they discovered a 12-year-old girl and 44-year-old woman with stab wounds. 

A 12-year-old girl and 44-year-old woman were found dead inside a home in Great Waldingfield

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, a spokesman for Suffolk police said. 

A 46-year-old man was also found inside the property and was detained by officers. 

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge by air ambulance for treatment to serious injuries. 

He remains in hospital under arrest, with his condition is described as critical but stable.

Police remained at the scene of the incident on Monday morning, with floral tributes placed in the area.

A number of flowers have been laid near the house in Great Waldingfield

A Home Office post-mortem examination which took place on Friday concluded the 44-year-old woman's cause of death was pressure on the neck. 

Detectives working on the case believe that this is a contained incident, with no wider threat to the public, and understand that all three individuals were known to each other. 

A Home Office post-mortem examination in respect of the 12-year-old is expected to take place at some point this week. 

A 46-year-old man remains in hospital under arrest

The spokesman for Suffolk police said last week that formal identification procedures in respect of both victims have not yet taken place. 

A gas leak was reported at the property by neighbouring properties to be evacuated. 

The scene was made safe and residents were able to return to their homes on Friday afternoon. 

A gas leak was reported to emergency services on Friday

Due to the fact that there had been previous contact between the victim and Suffolk police, the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct for assessment, in line with agreed protocols.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting reference number 57943/22.

