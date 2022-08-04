Fresh warning issued following another 'inconceivable' suspected arson

Police are treating the blaze that broke out in Knodishall as a suspected arson. - Credit: Edward Harvey/EFBH Films

Community figures have issued a fresh warning following a spate of suspected arsons in the county.

Fires in Knodishall, Clare and Gippeswyk Park in Ipswich have all recently been suspected to have been started intentionally.

The recent heatwave has already led to the fire service being called out to over 300 field fires in the county during the last month.

Suffolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Tim Passmore, said: “The temperatures we have experienced recently are absolutely unprecedented this, combined with the lack of rain, has been truly unbelievable.

"We can all clearly see the impact of the weather in our parched and arid gardens, parks and countryside.

“With no end to the hot weather in sight, I would implore everyone to take extra care not to do anything which may ignite a fire.

"Disposable barbeques and bonfires can quickly set light to surrounding areas, as can a discarded cigarette or bottle thrown on a verge, so please take extra care.

“The thought that someone could take advantage of this extraordinary situation to start a fire intentionally is inconceivable to me, so I urge everyone to consider the devastating, and potentially fatal, consequences of starting a fire and heed the prevention advice.”

Suffolk's Police and Crime Commissioner Tim Passmore - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

He added, “I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Suffolk’s firefighters who are working work in sweltering temperatures to tackle these blazes. They are doing a fantastic job, let’s support them by doing our bit to keep us all safe.”

Deputy chief fire officer for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, Dan Fearn, said: “Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has been particularly busy during the recent heatwave, with over 300 field fires attended in our county last month alone.

"Our teams right across the region and in our Combined Control Room in Cambridgeshire have worked extremely hard to keep the communities of Suffolk safe and reduce the impacts of fires on businesses and homeowners.

“Members of the public can help us by being fire safety aware and there is lots of information about this available on our website and social media channels.

“In terms of some of the recent fires which are being treated as arson by the police, I would urge anyone thinking of starting a fire deliberately to consider their actions very carefully.

"Arson might seem like harmless fun, but these fires can quickly get out of control, causing devastating consequences such as death, injury, or damage to property."

NFU county adviser Caroline Cavill said: “We have seen some devastating crop and field fires across Suffolk in the past few weeks and it’s shocking to think some of these may have been started deliberately.

“As well as being an awful experience for any farmers involved, such fires destroy crops, damage the environment and can put lives at risk.

“We have circulated fire prevention advice to members, which includes measures they can take to reduce the risk of arson. We would also urge both farmers and the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity to the police.”

The stack fire that broke out in Clare. - Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service



