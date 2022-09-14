Great Waldingfield double murder suspect remains under arrest in hospital

A man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder after a mother and daughter were found dead in a home - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 46-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the murder of a mother and daughter in a home near Sudbury remains in hospital nearly a week after the incident.

Emergency services – including the air ambulance – were called to reports of concerns for safety at a home in Heath Estate in Great Waldingfield at about 9.55am on Thursday, September 8.

When officers gained entry to the property a 12-year-old girl and 44-year-old woman were found dead inside.

A number of floral tributes have been laid by the side of the road - Credit: Archant

Messages to the victims, who have been named locally as Jillu and Louise Nash, have been left near to the home.

One tribute left by the side of the road reads: "Rest in peace Jillu and Louise.

"Will miss your beautiful smile and jolly self.

"Two lovely ladies taken too soon."

Emergency services at the scene of the incident on Thursday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 46-year-old man was located inside the property and detained by officers.

He had serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital by air ambulance for treatment.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed today (September 14) that he was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder.

The spokesman added that he remains in hospital under police arrest.

A cordon remained in place at the home on Monday morning - Credit: Archant

A police cordon was still in place at the bungalow on Monday morning, with several police cars in the area.

A Home Office post-mortem examination which took place on Friday concluded the 44-year-old woman's cause of death was pressure on the neck.

It is understood that all three individuals were known to each other and a spokesman for Suffolk police said there is no wider threat to the community.

A Home Office post-mortem examination in respect of the 12-year-old is expected to take place at some point this week.

A gas leak was also reported at the property, forcing neighbours to be evacuated.