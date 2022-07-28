Suspect charged with murder after man dies of injuries in home
Published: 9:47 AM July 28, 2022
- Credit: Essex Police
A man has been charged with murder after another man died from his serious injuries at a home in Chelmsford.
Police were called by the ambulance service to an address in Nelson Grove in the city shortly after 4.30am on Monday.
Offices arrived to discover a man had been seriously injured.
He was treated by paramedics, but was pronounced dead at the scene.
A murder investigation was launched on Monday and that afternoon a man from Chelmsford was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Marek Hecko, of Cramphorn Walk, has since been charged with murder.
The 25-year-old will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.