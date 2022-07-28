News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Crime

Suspect charged with murder after man dies of injuries in home

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:47 AM July 28, 2022
A man has been charged with murder after a man died in Chelmsford

A man has been charged with murder after a man died in Chelmsford - Credit: Essex Police

A man has been charged with murder after another man died from his serious injuries at a home in Chelmsford.

Police were called by the ambulance service to an address in Nelson Grove in the city shortly after 4.30am on Monday.

Offices arrived to discover a man had been seriously injured.

He was treated by paramedics, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation was launched on Monday and that afternoon a man from Chelmsford was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Marek Hecko, of Cramphorn Walk, has since been charged with murder.

The 25-year-old will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Chelmsford News

Don't Miss

The crash happened on the A14 at Newmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 westbound reopens after two lorries crash and large fuel spill

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Police are treating the blaze that broke out in Knodishall as a suspected arson

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Police believe huge blaze on east Suffolk common was started intentionally

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Tyreece John-Jules gives Town a 1-0 lead.

Football | Live

Matchday Recap:John-Jules, Leigh and Ladapo score in 3-1 win

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Leif Davis has joined Ipswich Town in a £1m+ deal from Leeds United.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Done deal! Town announce £1m+ signing of Davis

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon