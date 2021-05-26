Man arrested in connection with discovery of human remains in Sudbury bailed

Published: 6:47 PM May 26, 2021 Updated: 6:58 PM May 26, 2021

Police spent 10 days searching in and around the River Stour after the human remains were found - Credit: Archant

A 26-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the discovery of human remains found in a Sudbury river last summer has been bailed.

Two black bin bags containing bones were discovered in the River Stour, near Meadow Gate and Croft Bridge, on the afternoon of August 27 last year.

Crime scenes were set up along the river and remained in place for several days after the find, with specialist diving teams seen searching along the riverbed.

Diving teams searched the river after the discovery - Credit: Archant

A small amount of additional human remains were found as a result of searches of the river, with DNA testing of these remains confirming that they are from the same person as the original discovery.

A Home Office post-mortem examination was conducted on August 30, but was not able to establish a cause of death or any form of identification.

Forensic tests have been conducted over the past nine months and detectives believe the victim was an adult male, who was likely to have been of an athletic or muscular build.

Suffolk police previously confirmed officers had analysed around 180 hours of CCTV footage from the Sudbury area as part of the investigation.

On Tuesday morning, police arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the discovery and he was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre for questioning.

He has subsequently been bailed in connection with the inquiry, but has been charged with possession of class A drugs with intent to supply and remanded in custody to appear before magistrates.

A crime scene set up near the river after the discovery of the human remains - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A second man who was arrested at the same time on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug has been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

He was not arrested in connection with the discovery of the human remains.

Officers are continuing to search a property in Sudbury in connection with both the human remains inquiry and the investigation into the supply of controlled drugs.

Suffolk police has said officers are expected to finish their investigation by the end of the week.

Detectives are renewing their appeal for anyone with information about the discovery of the human remains in the River Stour last summer to come forward by contacting Suffolk police's Major Investigation Team on 101.