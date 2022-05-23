Murder investigation latest: Woman out of hospital as man's bail extended

A police cordon was in place after a double stabbing at Harland court in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A man who was arrested on suspicion of murder after a double stabbing has had his bail extended.

Officers were called at about 3pm on Tuesday, April 26, following reports of a fatal stabbing at a car park in Harland Court, off Station Hill.

During the incident, a man was fatally stabbed and a woman seriously injured.

Police believe the parties were known to each other.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and was originally released on bail until Sunday, May 22.

His bail has now been extended to July 26 to answer at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre.

Subject to confirmation at formal inquest proceedings, the deceased was identified as Karl Skoulding, aged 43 from Bury St Edmunds.

A woman in her 40s is due to be released from hospital later this afternoon.

Detectives continue to appeal for any witnesses to the attack and would like to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of Harland Court between 2pm and 3pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Major Investigations Team, quoting the reference number 37/24952/22.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.