Two more arrested after man, 21, dies from stab wound

Published: 10:11 AM September 13, 2021

A further two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 21-year-old man in Clacton.

Police were called to Rosemary Road shortly after midnight yesterday, Sunday, September 12, to reports a man had been injured.

On arrival officers found a 21-year-old man had suffered a stab wound. He was treated at the scene by paramedics but sadly died at hospital.

Detectives launched a murder investigation and within hours had made six arrests.

Multiple roads were closed yesterday following the fatal stabbing - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Now, a 17-year-old girl from Clacton and a 19-year-old man from Clacton have been arrested and remain in custody.

Five teenage boys from Clacton — aged 19, 18, and three 15-year-olds — who were arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder remain in custody, along with a 20-year-old girl from the town, who has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, remain in custody.

Multiple roads were closed in the town centre yesterday while officers carried out their investigations, but they have since reopened.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Greg Wood, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "We will be continuing our investigation in Clacton town centre today, and you are likely to see an increased police presence in the area.

"We still have crucial work to do and there will be situations when we need to restrict the flow of traffic on some of the main roads through the town centre.

"I'd like to once again thank the community of Clacton for their patience and understanding whilst we carry out a full and thorough investigation.

"I would continue to urge anyone within the community who witnessed or knows what happened, or has any CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage, or any other information, to contact my team."

Anyone with information can call Essex Police on 101 quoting incident number five of Sunday, September 12 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.